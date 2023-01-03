FoCo Sheriff Warning: watch out for phone scams, other cons in new year

(Forsyth County, GA) As the new year gets underway, The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) is warning residents to watch out for some known scams they’ve seen time and again.
Pine Straw Scam
On a Facebook post from Monday, January 2, the FCSO said it received a few calls in the last week of December about pine straw scams happening in northeast Forsyth County.
“If you don't remember or haven't heard about it, this is the scam that rears its ugly head several times each year where people go door to door trying to sell folks pine straw for their yard,” the post read.
The scammers usually quote one price to a homeowner before they start the pine straw projects and then double or even triple the price once they are done.
A similar warning from the FCSO went out in the summer of 2022 when the office was alerted of several of the scams going on in the County. (Read “FoCo Sheriff’s Office warning: don’t buy pine straw from workers knocking on your door.”)
The FCSO advises the following to avoid pine straw scams:
- Use reputable landscape companies with references
- Don't use someone who is going door to door
- Get a written estimate before any work begins
- Never pay anything upfront
- Make sure they know to inform you immediately if there will be an increase in cost
Phone Scams
The FCSO also made a post on Tuesday, January 3 warning about phone scams in 2023.
The following tips were included in the post:
- The electric companies will NOT call you to tell you they are cutting off your power
- Law Enforcement will NOT call you to tell you they have a warrant for your arrest
- Government agencies (IRS, Social Security, Medicare) will NOT call you to verify your accounts
- Banks will NOT call or text you to verify or reactive your accounts
- Amazon will NOT call you or text you to verify purchases on your account
- If they are aggressive and are putting an unrealistic time limit on you to pay. HANG UP!
- If you are concerned, find the accurate number for the service provider or agency and call them directly. DO NOT use the number they gave you on the call.
FCSO Public Information Officer Stacie Miller said there was an electric company scam reported on Friday, December 30 but that the scammer was unsuccessful. A comment was left regarding the same scam on the FCSO Facebook page.
If you have a news tip in Forsyth County, contact Justine Lookenott at justine.lookenott@newsbreak.com.
Comments / 0