FoCo Sheriff Warning: watch out for phone scams, other cons in new year

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) is warning residents to watch out for some known scams for the new year Photo by Getty

(Forsyth County, GA) As the new year gets underway, The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) is warning residents to watch out for some known scams they’ve seen time and again.

Pine Straw Scam

On a Facebook post from Monday, January 2, the FCSO said it received a few calls in the last week of December about pine straw scams happening in northeast Forsyth County.

“If you don't remember or haven't heard about it, this is the scam that rears its ugly head several times each year where people go door to door trying to sell folks pine straw for their yard,” the post read.

The scammers usually quote one price to a homeowner before they start the pine straw projects and then double or even triple the price once they are done.

A similar warning from the FCSO went out in the summer of 2022 when the office was alerted of several of the scams going on in the County. (Read “ FoCo Sheriff’s Office warning: don’t buy pine straw from workers knocking on your door .”)

The FCSO advises the following to avoid pine straw scams:

Use reputable landscape companies with references

Don't use someone who is going door to door

Get a written estimate before any work begins

Never pay anything upfront

Make sure they know to inform you immediately if there will be an increase in cost

Phone Scams

The FCSO also made a post on Tuesday, January 3 warning about phone scams in 2023.

The following tips were included in the post:

The electric companies will NOT call you to tell you they are cutting off your power

Law Enforcement will NOT call you to tell you they have a warrant for your arrest

Government agencies (IRS, Social Security, Medicare) will NOT call you to verify your accounts

Banks will NOT call or text you to verify or reactive your accounts

Amazon will NOT call you or text you to verify purchases on your account

If they are aggressive and are putting an unrealistic time limit on you to pay. HANG UP!

If you are concerned, find the accurate number for the service provider or agency and call them directly. DO NOT use the number they gave you on the call.

FCSO Public Information Officer Stacie Miller said there was an electric company scam reported on Friday, December 30 but that the scammer was unsuccessful. A comment was left regarding the same scam on the FCSO Facebook page.