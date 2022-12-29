FoCo Sheriff’s Office wins several highway safety awards

The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office won several highway safety awards on December 9, 2022 Photo by Forsyth County Sheriff's Office

(Forsyth County, GA) The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) Traffic Enforcement Unit and Command Staff took home several awards from the 23rd Georgia Governor's Office of Highway Safety (GOHS) Challenge Awards held on December 9 in Macon, GA.

The ceremony recognizes Georgia’s state, local, campus and military law enforcement units for their work in encouraging highway safety through enforcement and education.

According to the website, “Agencies are evaluated not just for enforcement initiatives, but for innovative problem-solving in their communities, using public information activities and creating departmental policies that support their traffic enforcement campaign efforts.”

Members of the FCSO Traffic Enforcement Unit and Command Staff earned three awards:

First Place for the Governor's Challenge Award Category seven (for agencies with 201-500 officers)

First Place for the Highway Enforcement of Aggressive Driving (H.E.A.T.) Team of the Year

Winner of the 2022 Governor's Cup

The FCSO released a statement recognizing the achievements:

“Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Enforcement Unit takes pride in the work they do every day. Receiving the top award for any Traffic Unit, the Governor’s Cup is truly an honor. They will continue to do their very best to keep the roads in Forsyth County as safe as possible.”

For more information on the Georgia Governor's Office of Highway Safety (GOHS) Challenge, click here .