Cumming’s 2023 budget gets the OK, change made to 2022 budget

Cumming City Hall in Cumming, GA Photo by Justine Lookenott

(Forsyth County, GA) The City of Cumming’s 2023 Budget was approved and the 2022 Budget was amended during a special called City Council meeting on Tuesday, December 27.

City of Cumming 2023 Budget

An overview of the 2023 Budget was given during the December 13 City Council meeting.

General Fund: $15,822,748

Water & Sewer: $28,607,600

Downtown Development Authority Fund: $2,808,600 in revenue and $2,220,455 in expenditures

Capital Projects Fund: $880,818

The City plans to use the Capital Projects Funds on repaving the Cumming Fairgrounds and purchasing new police cars.

The City of Cumming Special Called Meeting on December 27, 2022 at Cumming City Hall Photo by City of Cumming

Major changes from the 2022 Budget include the following:

A two percent increase in the General Fund

A nine percent increase in the Water & Sewer Fund

A four percent cost-of-living increase for City employees

During the December 20 City Council meeting, a public hearing was held concerning the 2023 budget as required by law. No one spoke at the public hearing.

The City Council approved the 2023 Budget 4-0 (with one council member absent) during the December 27 special called meeting.

City of Cumming 2022 Budget

During the December 27 special called meeting, the City Council was asked to approve an amendment to balance the 2022 Budget.

The 2022 General Fund was projected to be $15,464,150 in revenue but the final number came out to be $18,670,600.

The City Council member approved the amendment 4-0 (with one council member absent).

The City of Cumming Council meetings can be viewed on its YouTube channel .