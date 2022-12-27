Portion of FoCo’s Big Creek Greenway closed, damages caused by falling tree

A section of the Big Creek Greenway in Forsyth County is closed until further notice after a tree fell on the path Photo by Forsyth County Government

(Forsyth County, GA) A section of the Big Creek Greenway in Forsyth County is closed until further notice after a tree fell on the path.

On Thursday, December 22, a Facebook post from the Forsyth County Parks and Recreation Department reported that a tree had fallen on a portion of the path south of the Bethelview Trailhead.

Due to the damage, the trail is now closed from just south of the Bethelview Trailhead to mile marker 7.7 until further notice. The trail north of Bethelview Trailhead is still open for use.

Hikers starting at the Fowler Park Trailhead may go north but will have to turn around at the 7.8 mile marker.

The Department reminds those using the Greenway to stay safe and do not enter any area marked as closed.

