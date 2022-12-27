Man killed in Christmas Eve car crash in Forsyth County

Justine Lookenott

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) is investigating a fatality related to a single-vehicle crashPhoto byGetty Images

(Forsyth County, GA) The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) is investigating a fatality related to a single-vehicle crash.

On Saturday, December 24 at around 11:15 p.m., the FCSO and the Forsyth County Fire Department were dispatched to the Chattahoochee River Club subdivision around River Club Drive and Riverhill Court after receiving a call about a crash.

The FCSO reports that 30-year-old James Allen, from Alpharetta, had just driven his 2016 Chevrolet Silverado into the subdivision and on River Club Drive when he “failed to negotiate a curve in the road.” Allen crashed into a tree and was pronounced dead at the scene.

One man was killed in a crash on Christmas Eve on River Club Drive in Forsyth County, GAPhoto byGoogle Maps

One man was killed in a crash on Christmas Eve on River Club Drive in Forsyth County, GAPhoto byGoogle Maps

A passenger in the car was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. The passenger’s identity and condition have not been released.

The Traffic Specialists Unit continues to investigate the fatal crash.

