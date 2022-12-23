Where to find rent, utility assistance in Forsyth County

Justine Lookenott

Forsyth County has been affected by the national trend of rising prices affecting the cost of basic living needs

(Forsyth County, GA) Throughout the past year, Forsyth County has been affected by the national trend of rising prices affecting the cost of basic living needs, including rent and utility bills.

Kyendal Eaton, the client support manager for The Place of Forsyth, said the organization has been receiving more and more requests for help in recent months.

“A lot of people are being hit by just various things, whether it's inflation that's going on with food, as well as rents going up, gas, it's a lot of stuff that's going up,” Eaton said. “And then also people are getting sick with all the different things that we have still out here, COVID, the flu, those type of things. So a lot of that's causing people to fall behind.”

Many of the requests The Place has received are from people who have not requested help before from the group.

“We’ve got a lot of new requests,” Eaton said. “A lot of people who are either just finally getting the courage to actually ask for help, or they are either new to the area or they've fallen on hard times for the first time.”

The Place of Forsyth County is just one of the organizations offering assistance with rent and utility bills. Below is a list of other organizations offering help to local residents.

The Place of Forsyth

Website: theplaceofforysth.org

Address: 2550 The Place Circle, Cumming, GA 30040

Phone Number: (770)887-1098

Email Address: info@theplaceofforsyth.org

Rent and Utility Assistance: Applications can be found here

United Way of Forsyth County

Website: unitedwayforsyth.com

Address: 240 Elm Street, Cumming, GA 30040

Phone Number: Office number: (770)781-4110 Hotline number: 211

Email Address: Office Administrator Nina Swift: nina@unitedwayforsyth.com

Rent and Utility Assistance: Call the main number

Ninth District Opportunity

Website: ndo.org

Address: 133 Samaritan Drive, Suite 112, Cumming, Georgia 30040-2396

Phone Number: (770)889-9420

Email Address: forsyth@ndocsbg.org

Rent and Utility Assistance: Call the main number

Helping Hands

Website: helpinghandspartners.org

Address: 523 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Cumming, GA

Phone Number: (678)341-8075

Email Address: hhpartners05@gmail.com

Rent and Utility Assistance: Come to the physical location and fill out a form

The Salvation Army-Gwinnett

Website: southernusa.salvationarmy.org/metro-atlanta/financial-emergency-services

Address: Gwinnett County 3455 Sugarloaf Parkway, Lawrenceville, GA 30044

Phone Number: (404)486-2888

Email Address: salvationarmygwinnett@uss.salvationarmy.org

Rent and Utility Assistance: Call the Salvation Army Gwinnett location

St. Brendan the Navigator Catholic Church

Website: stbrendansatl.com

Address: 4633 Shiloh Road, Cumming, GA 30040

Emergency Assistance Hotline: (770)205-7969

Email Address: Messages can be sent through stbrendansatl.com/contact

Rent and Utility Assistance: Call the emergency assistance hotline number

Family Promise of Forsyth County

Website: fpforsyth.org

Address: 309 Pirkle Ferry Road Bldg D, Suite 500, Cumming GA 30040

Phone Number: (678)476-4657

Email Address: Messages can be sent through fpforsyth.org/contact

Rent and Utility Assistance: Applications can be found here

St. Vincent de Paul Georgia

Website: svdpgeorgia.org

Address: 2050-C Chamblee Tucker Road, Atlanta, GA 30341

Phone Number: Main: (678)892-6160 Assistance: (678)892-6163

Email Address: info@svdpgeorgia.org

Rent and Utility Assistance: Call the assistance phone number

United Way of Forsyth County’s 2021 Help List also provides a full list of resources for other needs including food, clothing, legal services and more. Call 211 to speak to a volunteer about more resources.

If you have a news tip in Forsyth County, contact Justine Lookenott at justine.lookenott@newsbreak.com.

