Where to find rent, utility assistance in Forsyth County

(Forsyth County, GA) Throughout the past year, Forsyth County has been affected by the national trend of rising prices affecting the cost of basic living needs, including rent and utility bills.
Kyendal Eaton, the client support manager for The Place of Forsyth, said the organization has been receiving more and more requests for help in recent months.
“A lot of people are being hit by just various things, whether it's inflation that's going on with food, as well as rents going up, gas, it's a lot of stuff that's going up,” Eaton said. “And then also people are getting sick with all the different things that we have still out here, COVID, the flu, those type of things. So a lot of that's causing people to fall behind.”
Many of the requests The Place has received are from people who have not requested help before from the group.
“We’ve got a lot of new requests,” Eaton said. “A lot of people who are either just finally getting the courage to actually ask for help, or they are either new to the area or they've fallen on hard times for the first time.”
The Place of Forsyth County is just one of the organizations offering assistance with rent and utility bills. Below is a list of other organizations offering help to local residents.
The Place of Forsyth
Website: theplaceofforysth.org
Address: 2550 The Place Circle, Cumming, GA 30040
Phone Number: (770)887-1098
Email Address: info@theplaceofforsyth.org
Rent and Utility Assistance: Applications can be found here
United Way of Forsyth County
Website: unitedwayforsyth.com
Address: 240 Elm Street, Cumming, GA 30040
Phone Number: Office number: (770)781-4110 Hotline number: 211
Email Address: Office Administrator Nina Swift: nina@unitedwayforsyth.com
Rent and Utility Assistance: Call the main number
Ninth District Opportunity
Website: ndo.org
Address: 133 Samaritan Drive, Suite 112, Cumming, Georgia 30040-2396
Phone Number: (770)889-9420
Email Address: forsyth@ndocsbg.org
Rent and Utility Assistance: Call the main number
Helping Hands
Website: helpinghandspartners.org
Address: 523 Veterans Memorial Blvd., Cumming, GA
Phone Number: (678)341-8075
Email Address: hhpartners05@gmail.com
Rent and Utility Assistance: Come to the physical location and fill out a form
The Salvation Army-Gwinnett
Website: southernusa.salvationarmy.org/metro-atlanta/financial-emergency-services
Address: Gwinnett County 3455 Sugarloaf Parkway, Lawrenceville, GA 30044
Phone Number: (404)486-2888
Email Address: salvationarmygwinnett@uss.salvationarmy.org
Rent and Utility Assistance: Call the Salvation Army Gwinnett location
St. Brendan the Navigator Catholic Church
Website: stbrendansatl.com
Address: 4633 Shiloh Road, Cumming, GA 30040
Emergency Assistance Hotline: (770)205-7969
Email Address: Messages can be sent through stbrendansatl.com/contact
Rent and Utility Assistance: Call the emergency assistance hotline number
Family Promise of Forsyth County
Website: fpforsyth.org
Address: 309 Pirkle Ferry Road Bldg D, Suite 500, Cumming GA 30040
Phone Number: (678)476-4657
Email Address: Messages can be sent through fpforsyth.org/contact
Rent and Utility Assistance: Applications can be found here
St. Vincent de Paul Georgia
Website: svdpgeorgia.org
Address: 2050-C Chamblee Tucker Road, Atlanta, GA 30341
Phone Number: Main: (678)892-6160 Assistance: (678)892-6163
Email Address: info@svdpgeorgia.org
Rent and Utility Assistance: Call the assistance phone number
United Way of Forsyth County’s 2021 Help List also provides a full list of resources for other needs including food, clothing, legal services and more. Call 211 to speak to a volunteer about more resources.
If you have a news tip in Forsyth County, contact Justine Lookenott at justine.lookenott@newsbreak.com.
