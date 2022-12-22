FoCo commissioners to approve more than $3M for civil actions and capital projects

The SR 369/400 Interchange Project in Forsyth County, GA Photo by Forsyth County Government

(Forsyth County, GA) The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners (BOC) approved several hundred thousand dollars for capital projects and millions in civil action during its Work Session meeting on Tuesday, December 20.

All items must be approved at the BOC regular meeting on January 5, 2023.

McGinnis Ferry Interchange Project Civil Actions

A Consent Order and Final Judgement of $2,209,955.00 was approved as “time sensitive” in regards to a Civil Action File No. 20CV-1570-1 in connection with a parcel of land owned by Davidson Real Estate, Inc. The parcel is part of the McGinnis Ferry Interchange Project.



Approval was given for a proposed Consent Order and Final Judgement concerning Civil Action File No. 22CV-0623-3 in the amount of $153,500.00 in connection with Parcel 120 of the McGinnis Ferry Widening Project.

The amount was approved as “time sensitive” on October 25, 2022 but has been revised to show

the division of the amount between the Homeowners Association and the Parcel Owners. The

Parcel Owners were approved to receive $115,125.00 while $38,375.00 was approved for the

Homeowners Association.

A proposed Consent Order and Final Judgement of $66,240 was approved as “time sensitive” in regard to Civil Action File No. 22CV-0691-3 in connection with Parcel 026 of the McGinnis Ferry Widening Project.

The McGinnis Ferry Interchange Project in Forsyth County, GA Photo by Forsyth County Government

Capital Projects

Big Creek Greenway

$167,487.06 was approved for a Change Order with Diversified Construction of Georgia, Inc. due to cost increase of materials and site work delays on the Phase 5 construction of Big Creek Greenway.

Gilbert Road Water Tank

A motion was passed to approve $757,740.00 to Tank Pro, Inc. for the Gilbert Road Water Tank Improvements.

SR 369/400 Interchange Project

A motion was passed to approve a Change Order in the amount of $649,587.23 for the SR 369/400 Interchange project. An additional 14 workdays were approved for the section of the project under contract with Vertical Earth.

A Supplemental Agreement between Forsyth County and the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) in the amount of $649,587.23 was approved for the SR 369/400 Interchange project under contract with Vertical Earth.

Crews working on a project in Forsyth County, GA Photo by Forsyth County Government

Budget Resolution

Employee Retention

A Budget Resolution not to exceed the amount of $800,000.00 was approved as “time sensitive” for Employee Retention Supplements. This is to be a one-time supplement for the 2022 budget.

The summary of the BOC work session meeting can be found here . A video of the meeting can be found here .

