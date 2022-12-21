Cumming, GA

FoCo sheriff, Cumming police chief discuss plans for LESS Crime Act funds

Justine Lookenott

The Forsyth County Jail in Forsyth County, GAPhoto byJustine Lookenott

(Forsyth County, GA) The passage of the Law Enforcement Strategic Support (LESS Crime) Act earlier this year allows for private citizens and businesses in Georgia to claim a dollar-for-dollar tax credit in exchange for donations to their local qualified law enforcement foundations.

Both Forsyth County Sheriff Ron Freeman and Cumming Police Chief David Marsh are in favor of the bill and the opportunity to improve their agencies.

“I think this was a really good opportunity to not just throw state grants out, but to let communities feel engaged because we know that good law enforcement is when communities are engaged with their law enforcement partners,” Freeman said.

They both also have plans on how to put the funds to good use in the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) and the Cumming Police Department.

Sheriff Freeman explains how the LESS Crime Act works in an instructional videoPhoto byForsyth County Sheriff's Office

Plans for LESS Crime Act funds

Freeman has three main goals he wants to accomplish with the funds from the act.

The first is to hire and retain top-quality deputies. This means making sure they are well paid, trained and have incentives to stay with the agency long-term.

He had already taken steps toward this goal earlier this year when, for the first time in the agency’s history, Freeman began providing advanced certification courses and paying his employees stipends for their college education.

“If you have a bachelor's degree, we'll give you a $500 annual stipend,” Freeman said. “A lot of agencies are doing $2,000, $2,500 for that because we want to have well-educated officers. So this money would allow me to do a larger stipend without hitting property tax dollars.”

Contrary to what some may believe, high-risk agencies like the SWAT team are made up of volunteers. They do not receive any additional or hazard pay. Freeman wants to change that, as well as purchase better equipment for the volunteers.

“This would allow me, for the first time ever, to do something like a stipend or a hazard pay for guys on SWAT or maybe they're on our hostage negotiation team,” Freeman said.

Sheriff Freeman and Chief Marsh plan to use the extra funds to improve training in their departmentsPhoto byGetty

While Forsyth County Schools are well staffed with 44 school resource officers and extensive camera systems, Freeman wants to look at installing artificial intelligence systems capable of identifying a firearm and immediately alerting authorities.

“We've had some early discussions with the school system about that,” Freeman said. “But if I can fund a good piece of that out of this tax credit, then that makes it much, much more doable. And I think we all agree that anything we can do to keep our kids safe in school is a no-brainer.”

While the Cumming Police Department is a much smaller agency compared to the FCSO, Chief Marsh has similar goals when it comes to protecting the City of Cumming.

Specifically, he is also looking at improving and expanding department training.

“Whatever it is that we get primarily we're going to use that to help supplement our training that we get here at the department,” Marsh said. “Having some extra funds available would allow us to send some people maybe to some more expensive training or even travel for training that we otherwise wouldn't have the budget for.”

Chief David Marsh (front right) gives out the 2022 Cumming P.D. Awards during the Cumming City Council meeting on Dec. 9Photo byThe City of Cumming

A Cumming Police Department vehicle next to the City of Cumming signPhoto byCity of Cumming

While the act is still in its infancy, both the sheriff and chief say they have already received positive feedback from the community about the tax opportunity.

“We've never really had the ability to fundraise so to speak,” Marsh said. “...but it will be nice to have some money that we can use for some discretionary spending, like training or some equipment needs that we may have that come up that were not previously budgeted for. So I think it's going to give us a lot of options.”

The LESS Crime Act

The LESS Crime Act allows private citizens and businesses to claim a dollar-for-dollar tax credit in exchange for donations to their local qualified law enforcement foundations.

The program would allow for:

  • Single filers to claim up to $5,000
  • Married couples to claim up to $10,000
  • Qualified C-corporations to claim up to 75 percent of their state tax liability up to $3 million

Each foundation is limited to $3 million in donations each year. Statewide, the number is capped at $75 million.

To learn more about the LESS Crime Act in Forsyth County and how to participate, go to forsythsheriff.org/heroes-foundation.

To support the FCSO, payments can be made to Heroes of Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office.

To support the Cumming P.D., payments can be made to The Cumming Police Department Foundation.

