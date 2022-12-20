Sheriff’s Warning: Watch out for ‘tourism burglars’ in Forsyth County

Justine Lookenott

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MuQxk_0jpNPwkh00
Forsyth County Sheriff Ron Freeman provided insight on the recent string of “unusual” burglaries in the southern part of the countyPhoto byForsyth County Sheriff's Office

(Forsyth County, GA) Forsyth County Sheriff Ron Freeman provided insight on the recent string of “unusual” burglaries in the southern part of the county.

On Tuesday, December 20, the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) released a BOLO (Be On the Lookout) alert on its Facebook page concerning a series of burglaries taking place in the south section of the county, usually at night when no one is home.

“There is nothing we want more for Christmas than to see these......&*%@!#^, well let's just call them Grinches, get to spend their Christmas at the Forsyth County Jail where we will give them a lump of coal at no cost to the taxpayers,” the post read.

The alert included a surveillance picture taken from a door camera of a suspect wearing a white hoodie standing in a homeowner’s backyard.

Tourism Burglary

Freeman believes residents in South Forsyth County have become victims of “tourism burglary” - a scheme involving organized groups of people who travel from outside of the country specifically to carry out criminal acts before returning home.

This group in particular has been active nationwide and is likely cartel-based.

“Historically, these have been South American, Central American suspects who are targeting primarily Indian and Asian households for residential burglaries,” Freeman said. “Us and Gwinnett County are one of the few agencies who have arrested some of them. We have tracked them all the way to the west coast all the way above [Washington] D.C.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1hDS0n_0jpNPwkh00
A map of Forsyth CountyPhoto byGoogle Maps

While not all of the burglaries in Forsyth County have targeted Asian and Indian households, they do tend to hit affluent homes, often stealing money and jewelry.

Forsyth County, as well as surrounding counties, began seeing these burglaries about five years ago. The FCSO made one of the first arrests of the group.

The BOLO post from the FSCO said the group follows a “somewhat unusual trend.”

“The unique part of how they’re doing it is they're hitting at times that most residential burglaries don't happen,” Freeman said. “Most of these burglaries are happening between 5 p.m. and 10 p.m., and that's when we think most people are home. And they're not, these are unoccupied homes that are getting hit.”

Just like the message we try to send all the time, Forsyth County is not the place to come try this crap. You come here you will go to prison. - Sheriff Ron Freeman

With the holiday season comes vacant houses, one of the reasons Freeman believes is the uptick in these burglaries. He said they seem to be planned burglaries, with surveilling being done beforehand.

“These are not armed robbers, these are not home invasions, these are people who don't want anybody to be home, they want to be undetected and go in and do that,” Freeman said. “And so, what they’re doing is they generally will park in adjacent areas, or maybe neighborhoods behind, and they'll come through wooded areas. They'll go into the backyard, sometimes through several backyards, to get to the house they’re targeting, so they clearly are targeting this house.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Y090s_0jpNPwkh00
An image of a burglary suspect was caught on a homeowner's surveillance cameraPhoto byForsyth County Sheriff's Office

The suspects also seem to be entering the homes in particular ways, such as cutting the power to bypass alarm systems. Often, the house will be ransacked and the suspects leave in a matter of minutes. Homeowner surveillance cameras have revealed the burglars often wear white, as seen in the FCSO Facebook post.

What homeowners can do

Homeowners are asked to call 911 immediately if they see anything suspicious, including people wandering through backyards or woods near homes, cars “slow rolling” through neighborhoods and anything unusual caught on surveillance cameras.

“Don't worry about tying up a deputy for something you think might be nothing,” Freeman said. “I'm asking for the help because I need this. For us to catch these guys, I'm going to have to have our community's help.”

Homeowners can also sign up for the FCSO Vacation Check program. Residents going out of town can register their homes with the FCSO so its volunteer unit, Citizens Helping in Policing (CHIP), can check on their homes to make sure everything is safe while they are gone.

To register for the Vacation Check program, go to forsythsheriff.org and click on the house icon or click here.

To learn more about burglaries in the area, read "Sheriff's Office warns public about burglars targeting one area in Forsyth County."

