Two Forsyth County judges sworn in this week

Two Forsyth County judges were sworn in this week at the Forsyth County Courthouse Photo by Justine Lookenott

(Forsyth County, GA) Two judges have been sworn in to serve in Forsyth County in the Bell-Forsyth Judicial Circuit Court - one a returning judge while the other is new to the bench.

Chief Judge of Superior Court

Jeffrey S. Bagley was sworn into office as the Chief Judge of the Superior Court of Forsyth County on Monday, December 19. He has held the position since 2003 and was elected for another term on May 24, 2022.

After taking the oath of office, Bagley delivered the State of the Courts Address where he talked about capital improvements, plans for the future, Accountability Courts, the state of the Courts post-pandemic and addressed the hard work the judges and staff have done during and after the pandemic.

Bagley also talked about some of the accomplishments of the court since the end of last year, including disposing of over 500 civil cases and over 1,600 domestic cases.

“We’ve done a lot of work this last year and I think we are pretty much caught up, I really do,” Bagley said.

Jeffrey S. Bagley was sworn into office as Chief Judge of the Superior Court of Forsyth County on Dec. 19 Photo by Forsyth County Courts

Bagley earned his undergraduate degree from the Georgia Institute of Technology and his law degree from Emory University. He practiced law for ten years before serving for three years as judge of the State Court of Forsyth County. This included a simultaneous two-year term as a judge of the Juvenile Court of Forsyth County.

He has served as the superior court judge for the Bell-Forsyth Judicial Circuit since 2000.

Superior Courts handle civil and criminal cases involving misdemeanors, contract disputes and premises liability. It also has authority over all cases involving divorce, title to land, and felonies involving jury trials, including death penalty cases.

State Court Judge

James Dunn was sworn in as the State Court Judge on Friday, December 16, replacing Judge Leslie Abernathy-Maddox, who did not seek re-election.

Dunn previously served as the assistant district attorney and as a judicial clerk. He earned his bachelor's degree from the University of Georgia and his law degree from Mercer University. This is Dunn’s first time being elected judge.

James Dunn was sworn into office as the State Court Judge on Friday, December 16 Photo by Forsyth County Courts

State Court covers all misdemeanor violations, including traffic offenses and all civil actions. It is also authorized to hold hearings for and issue search and arrest warrants, as well as hold preliminary hearings. The Bell-Forsyth Judicial Circuit has two State Court judges.

