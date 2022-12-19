FoCo Sheriff's Office looking for information on hit and run driver

The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office (FCSO) is seeking information on a driver involved in a hit-and-run Photo by Forsyth County Sheriff's Office

(Forsyth County, GA) The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office (FCSO) is seeking information on a driver involved in a hit-and-run.

According to a post on the FCSO Facebook page, on December 1 around 9:20 p.m., a black or dark-colored 1997-2004 model year Dodge Dakota struck another vehicle while backing out of a parking place at the RaceTrac on SR 369 and SR 306 while the vehicle was getting gas. The collision caused significant damage. No one was injured.

The Dodge Dakota fled the gas station heading northeast on SR 306.

The FSCO obtained an image of the driver of the Dodge Dakota below when he was inside the RaceTrac before the collision.

Anyone with information on the Dodge Dakota and its driver is urged to contact Corporal Ives with the Traffic Specialist Unit at 770-781-222 extension 3329 or by emailing ASIves@forsythco.com .

If you have a news tip in Forsyth County, contact Justine Lookenott at justine.lookenott@newsbreak.com.