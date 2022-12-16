FoCo commissioners send major housing development application back to Planning Commission

A map of the proposed Kennemore project Photo by Kimley-Horn

(Forsyth County, GA) The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners (BOC) denied approval to a developer requesting to rezone 140.588 acres of land in order to build residential and commercial units. The decision was made during the regular meeting on Thursday, December 16.

Northpoint Capital Investment Holdings LLC requested to rezone 140.588 acres of land from Agricultural District (A1), Neighborhood Shopping District (NS), and Single Family Residential Restricted District (R2R) to Master Planned District (MPD).

The property is located at Fowler Hill Road, Union Hill Road and Mullinax Road in Alpharetta. The developer planned to build 250 residential lots and 228 attached residential units with a density of 3.40 units per acre as well as 63,650 square feet of commercial buildings with 294 parking spaces.

The proposed Kennemore project would include 63,650 square feet of commercial buildings Photo by Kimley-Horn

A petition from a group called Forsyth County Homeowners named “Stop High Density Housing in South Forsyth!” has been circulating the internet to protest the development.

The Forsyth County Planning Commission did not recommend approval.

District 3 Commissioner Todd Levent made a motion to “send the application back to planning staff to conduct a comprehensive compliance review based upon the present state of the application.”

The application would receive another public hearing with the Planning Commission. Once it receives its recommendation, it will then be considered by the BOC again.

The motion passed 4-0 with one commissioner absent.

The proposed Kennemore project would include over 400 residential units Photo by Kimley-Horn

A rendering of the proposed Kennemore project Photo by Kimley-Horn

To watch the full December 15 Board of Commissioners meeting, click here .