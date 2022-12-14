Woman banned from FoCo School Board meetings returns after lawsuit win

Justine Lookenott

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46gucF_0jiknn7600
Alison Hair speaks at the Forsyth County Board of Education meeting on December 13Photo byForsyth County School District

(Forsyth County, GA) Ten months after being banned from Forsyth County Board of Education meetings, one of the plaintiffs of the Mama Bears (of Forsyth County) v. Forsyth County Schools federal lawsuit spoke during the BOE meeting on Tuesday, December 13.

Alison Hair was banned from school board meetings in March after refusing to stop reading explicit material from a book she was protesting being in school libraries. This led to the Mama Bears v. Forsyth County Schools lawsuit, which recently ruled on a motion partially in favor of Mama Bears, allowing Hair back into BOE meetings.

Hair arrived at the meeting with several other parents from Mama Bears wearing matching red shirts that read “Protect our kids! Education Not Indoctrination.” At the podium, Hair told the board that they should “be ashamed” for “silencing” her and other parents.

“I'm so sorry for our community, that it took this, that it took the taxpayers’ money to allow me to be back to tell you what all I was trying to tell you before, which is what you're doing by sexualizing our children is not right. It's not right,” Hair said. “And I am a tax-paying citizen, and I reserve the right to speak at these meetings. I hope that this case restores the freedom of speech that you took away from me and that you took away from so many others. I also hope that this case encourages all parents to stand up and speak up for their rights.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uQK1v_0jiknn7600
Alison Hair speaks at the Forsyth County Board of Education meeting on December 13Photo byForsyth County School District

Hair then announced that she would be picking up right where she left off, literally, by continuing to read explicit material from the book she had been reading at the March meeting that resulted in her ban.

Several other Mama Bears members also spoke out against the “sexualization of children” they said the board was allowing and read excerpts from books that included sexual situations, sexual assault, description of sexual acts and explicit terminology of genitalia.

Cynthia Kedzierski, who also spoke during the public hearing portion of the meeting, said the Mama Bear vs. Forsyth County Schools lawsuit was a waste of taxpayer dollars and that the school system was setting itself up for more of these types of lawsuits.

“This was a very poor decision which cost taxpayers large sums of money in attorneys fees,” Kedzierski. “Another poor decision is allowing boys in girls’ restrooms in our schools. Sooner or later there will be a boy who will inappropriately touch a girl in the restroom. This will end up in a lawsuit because you are not protecting girls. No, the girls do not want to hear that they are just being overly sensitive.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Gf5c8_0jiknn7600
Cynthia Kedzierski speaks at the Forsyth County School Board meeting on December 13Photo byForsyth County School District

Another public speaker, Pat Wall, supported the board and criticized Mama Bears, saying that fringe groups and politics are “polluting” the schools.

“…we are living in an age when the number of books being banned is on the rise and the willingness to confront America's complicated history is on the decline,” said Wall. “…Sadly, there are many examples of radical right ideology shaping curricula on issues ranging from race and racism, science, history, religion and LGBTQ rights. Some misguided groups have learned that they can rally their base group through misrepresentations of school culture, which they depict as out of control with so-called ‘woke’ ideology.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1RSYfS_0jiknn7600
Pat Wall speaks in support of the Forsyth County School Board during the board meeting on December 13Photo byForsyth County School District

Mama Bears vs. Forsyth County Schools

On Monday, July 25, a federal lawsuit was filed against the Forsyth County Board of Education by two parents and the Mama Bears of Forsyth County who allege that the BOE had violated their constitutional rights.

Represented by the Institute for Free Speech (IFS), the plaintiffs included Mama Bears of Forsyth County members Cindy Martin (the group's chairwoman) and Hair. Both women were active in protesting several books in the school libraries they viewed as having inappropriate content. The BOE removed eight of these books earlier in the year. All but one of the books were later allowed back into the school system.

But several parents still wanted to see many other books removed as well. At a March 15 BOE meeting, Hair attempted to read out loud the content of one of the debated books. The Forsyth County News reported at the time that Hair was repeatedly asked to stop due to profane language, but she refused. That’s when Chairman Wes McCall stopped the meeting for a recess and cleared the room, only allowing one speaker at a time to return.

After that meeting, Hair received a letter signed by all of the BOE members banning her from future meetings until she gave a written guarantee that she would obey the Chair’s directives, which prohibit “inappropriate language.”

United States District Judge Richard W. Story ruled partially in favor of Mama Bears on November 16.

Martin said the group will continue to “expose sexually explicit books” at every BOE meeting until the material is removed.

The full December 13 Forsyth County Board of Education meeting can be seen here.

If you have a news tip in Forsyth County, contact Justine Lookenott at justine.lookenott@newsbreak.com.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Forsyth County Board of Educat# Mama Bears of Forsyth County# Mama Bears v Forsyth County Sc# Banned books# Book controversy

Comments / 0

Published by

I cover local news in Forsyth County, GA. My debut into the writing world began at the age of 10 when I won an essay contest in Around Acworth Magazine in which I wrote about spending the summer with my pet goat, Eclair. Since graduating from Kennesaw State University, I have been published in several newspapers and magazines in the Atlanta area including The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the Atlanta School Guide, What Now Atlanta, Newcomer Magazine, the Marietta Daily Journal and the Cherokee Tribune.

Forsyth County, GA
1220 followers

More from Justine Lookenott

Forsyth County, GA

FoCo Commissioners honor high school team’s international championship win

Lambert High School’s (LHS) iGEM team was honored by the FoCo Board of Commissioners on Dec. 15Photo byForsyth County Government. (Forsyth County, GA) Lambert High School’s (LHS) iGEM team was recognized for their win in an international competition by the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners during its regular meeting on Thursday, December 15.

Read full story
1 comments
Forsyth County, GA

FoCo commissioners send major housing development application back to Planning Commission

A map of the proposed Kennemore projectPhoto byKimley-Horn. (Forsyth County, GA) The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners (BOC) denied approval to a developer requesting to rezone 140.588 acres of land in order to build residential and commercial units. The decision was made during the regular meeting on Thursday, December 16.

Read full story
2 comments
Forsyth County, GA

Forsyth County school shows off career labs to community leaders, business partners

Kendall Parks leads a tour in the Construction/Carpeting lab at East Forsyth High School on December 15Photo byJustine Lookenott. (Forsyth County, GA) Several local politicians and leaders gathered at East Forsyth High School (EFHS) on Thursday, December 15 to attend the Career, Technical and Agriculture Education (CTAE) Commission Meeting and tour the school’s CTAE labs.

Read full story
1 comments
Forsyth County, GA

First fundraising campaign begins for Forsyth County free clinic

Forsyth County’s free clinic is giving residents the opportunity to become founding members by joining its 100 Founders ClubPhoto byForsyth Community Clinic. (Forsyth County, GA) Forsyth County’s new free clinic is giving residents the opportunity to become founding members by joining its 100 Founders Club.

Read full story
1 comments
Forsyth County, GA

Runoff Election results certified in Forsyth County, audit begins this week

The Forsyth County Board of Voter Registration and Elections (BRE) officially certified the December 6 Runoff Election resultsPhoto byGetty. (Forsyth County, GA) The Forsyth County Board of Voter Registration and Elections (BRE) officially certified the December 6 Runoff Election results during a meeting on Monday, December 12.

Read full story
1 comments
Forsyth County, GA

New $20 million juvenile court building unveiled in Forsyth County

The new Forsyth County Juvenile Court Building in Cumming, GA on December 8Photo byForsyth County Government. (Forsyth County, GA) On a rainy Thursday afternoon, Forsyth County officially opened the new home to the Bell-Forsyth Judicial Court’s Juvenile Court system during a ribbon-cutting ceremony on December 8.

Read full story
1 comments
Forsyth County, GA

Runoff Election: Absentee voting struggles force FoCo man to buy a plane ticket to vote

The 2022 election season came with several changes to voting laws in GeorgiaPhoto byGetty. (Forsyth County, GA) The 2022 election season came with several changes to voting laws in Georgia, including S.B. 202 or the “Election Integrity Act of 2021.”

Read full story
6 comments
Forsyth County, GA

Runoff Election: How GOP and Dems campaigned in Forsyth County

Voters wait in line to vote in the Runoff Election at Concord Baptist Church in Cumming, GA on December 6Photo byJustine Lookenott. (Forsyth County, GA) It’s the last day to vote in the December 6 Runoff Election, but political parties have been busy for several weeks urging Forsyth County to get out and vote.

Read full story
1 comments
Forsyth County, GA

High school drag performance draws controversy in Forsyth County

Lambert High School in Forsyth County, GAPhoto byForsyth County School District. (Forsyth County, GA) A 17-year-old’s drag performance during a local high school talent show has drawn criticism from outraged parents who claim the school is treading on their parental rights.

Read full story
21 comments
Forsyth County, GA

Forsyth County contributes to new early voting record in Georgia

(Forsyth County, GA) A new early voting record was set in Georgia on Friday, December 2, when 352,953 votes were cast in the December 6 Runoff Election between incumbent Senator Rev. Raphael Warnock (D) and Herschel Walker (R) for the U.S. Senate seat. The last record was set during early voting for the 2016 Presidential Election.

Read full story
Forsyth County, GA

How FoCo parents can get free car seat safety inspection

Forsyth County first responders are hosting a free child safety seat check on Thursday, December 15Photo byGetty Images. (Forsyth County, GA) The Cumming Police Department is partnering with the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office and the Forsyth County Fire Department to host a free child safety seat check on Thursday, December 15.

Read full story
1 comments
Forsyth County, GA

Mass transit, air taxis could be in Forsyth County’s future

Forsyth County is looking for feedback from the public concerning plans to create a mobility hub in the McFarland areaPhoto byForsyth County Government. (Forsyth County, GA) Could the future of Forsyth County include mass public transportation, bike trails and air taxis? That’s what the Forsyth County Public Transportation Department is trying to figure out through the McFarland Mobility Hub Feasibility Study.

Read full story
5 comments
Forsyth County, GA

Herschel Walker makes third visit to Forsyth County with one week to go before Runoff Election

Herschel Walker made a third stop in Forsyth County on November 28 at the Reid BarnPhoto byJustine Lookenott. (Forsyth County, GA) Policing, abortion, evictions and faith were all mentioned during the third visit to Forsyth County by U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker (R). His “Evict Warnock Bus Tour” made a campaign stop on Monday, November 28 at the Reid Barn.

Read full story
13 comments
Forsyth County, GA

FoCo shelter announces holiday program to make wishes come true for shelter animals

The Forsyth County Animal Shelter is waiving its usual $85 pet adoption fee for the holiday seasonPhoto byForsyth County Animal Shelter. (Forsyth County, GA) In order to find its animals good homes this holiday season, the Forsyth County Animal Shelter is waiving its usual $85 pet adoption fee.

Read full story
2 comments
Forsyth County, GA

FoCo Health Department helping citizens to get tested in honor of World AIDS Day

(Forsyth County, GA) World AIDS Day is marked each year on December 1 and acts as a day of solidarity for those afflicted with HIV around the world. In honor of the day, the Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) District 2 will provide free HIV testing on that same day.

Read full story
Forsyth County, GA

Warnock stops in Forsyth County as Runoff Election draws closer

Senator Rev. Raphael Warnock (D) made a campaign stop at Fowler Park in Forsyth County on November 19(Image by Justine Lookenott) (Forsyth County, GA) With just over two weeks until the December 6 Runoff Election, Senator Rev. Raphael Warnock (D) made a campaign stop at Fowler Park in Forsyth County on Saturday, November 19, drawing a crowd of about 300 people. Warnock, the incumbent, faces challenger Herschel Walker (R) in the runoff for the U.S. Senate seat since neither candidate won 50 percent of the vote in the November 8 General Election.

Read full story
7 comments
Forsyth County, GA

Parent group suing Forsyth County Board of Education gets a win in federal court

On July 25, a federal lawsuit was filed against the Forsyth County Board of Education by a group of local parents(Image by Forsyth County School District) (Forsyth County, GA) A federal judge has sided with the Mama Bears of Forsyth County in a motion in the lawsuit filed this summer against the Forsyth County Board of Education (BOE).

Read full story
10 comments
Forsyth County, GA

FoCo Schools show off esports program to Japanese dignitaries

Forsyth Virtual Academy’s esports team talk about how esports has impacted them(Image by Justine Lookenott) (Forsyth County, GA) Forsyth County Schools' international influence was spotlighted when it was chosen by the North American Scholastic Esports Federation (NASEF) and Skillshot to showcase the growth of scholastic esports in Georgia to several Japanese business and educational leaders.

Read full story
Forsyth County, GA

Update: victim of multiple vehicle crash in Forsyth County dies of injuries

The ambulance driver involved in a multiple-vehicle crash the morning of Thursday, November 17 has died(Image by Scott Rogerson for Unsplash) (Forsyth County, GA) STORY UPDATE: The ambulance driver involved in a multiple-vehicle crash the morning of Thursday, November 17 has died.

Read full story
2 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy