Woman banned from FoCo School Board meetings returns after lawsuit win

Alison Hair speaks at the Forsyth County Board of Education meeting on December 13 Photo by Forsyth County School District

(Forsyth County, GA) Ten months after being banned from Forsyth County Board of Education meetings, one of the plaintiffs of the Mama Bears (of Forsyth County) v. Forsyth County Schools federal lawsuit spoke during the BOE meeting on Tuesday, December 13.

Alison Hair was banned from school board meetings in March after refusing to stop reading explicit material from a book she was protesting being in school libraries. This led to the Mama Bears v. Forsyth County Schools lawsuit, which recently ruled on a motion partially in favor of Mama Bears, allowing Hair back into BOE meetings.

Hair arrived at the meeting with several other parents from Mama Bears wearing matching red shirts that read “Protect our kids! Education Not Indoctrination.” At the podium, Hair told the board that they should “be ashamed” for “silencing” her and other parents.

“I'm so sorry for our community, that it took this, that it took the taxpayers’ money to allow me to be back to tell you what all I was trying to tell you before, which is what you're doing by sexualizing our children is not right. It's not right,” Hair said. “And I am a tax-paying citizen, and I reserve the right to speak at these meetings. I hope that this case restores the freedom of speech that you took away from me and that you took away from so many others. I also hope that this case encourages all parents to stand up and speak up for their rights.”

Hair then announced that she would be picking up right where she left off, literally, by continuing to read explicit material from the book she had been reading at the March meeting that resulted in her ban.

Several other Mama Bears members also spoke out against the “sexualization of children” they said the board was allowing and read excerpts from books that included sexual situations, sexual assault, description of sexual acts and explicit terminology of genitalia.

Cynthia Kedzierski, who also spoke during the public hearing portion of the meeting, said the Mama Bear vs. Forsyth County Schools lawsuit was a waste of taxpayer dollars and that the school system was setting itself up for more of these types of lawsuits.

“This was a very poor decision which cost taxpayers large sums of money in attorneys fees,” Kedzierski. “Another poor decision is allowing boys in girls’ restrooms in our schools. Sooner or later there will be a boy who will inappropriately touch a girl in the restroom. This will end up in a lawsuit because you are not protecting girls. No, the girls do not want to hear that they are just being overly sensitive.”

Cynthia Kedzierski speaks at the Forsyth County School Board meeting on December 13 Photo by Forsyth County School District

Another public speaker, Pat Wall, supported the board and criticized Mama Bears, saying that fringe groups and politics are “polluting” the schools.

“…we are living in an age when the number of books being banned is on the rise and the willingness to confront America's complicated history is on the decline,” said Wall. “…Sadly, there are many examples of radical right ideology shaping curricula on issues ranging from race and racism, science, history, religion and LGBTQ rights. Some misguided groups have learned that they can rally their base group through misrepresentations of school culture, which they depict as out of control with so-called ‘woke’ ideology.”

Pat Wall speaks in support of the Forsyth County School Board during the board meeting on December 13 Photo by Forsyth County School District

Mama Bears vs. Forsyth County Schools

On Monday, July 25, a federal lawsuit was filed against the Forsyth County Board of Education by two parents and the Mama Bears of Forsyth County who allege that the BOE had violated their constitutional rights.

Represented by the Institute for Free Speech (IFS), the plaintiffs included Mama Bears of Forsyth County members Cindy Martin (the group's chairwoman) and Hair. Both women were active in protesting several books in the school libraries they viewed as having inappropriate content. The BOE removed eight of these books earlier in the year. All but one of the books were later allowed back into the school system.

But several parents still wanted to see many other books removed as well. At a March 15 BOE meeting, Hair attempted to read out loud the content of one of the debated books. The Forsyth County News reported at the time that Hair was repeatedly asked to stop due to profane language, but she refused. That’s when Chairman Wes McCall stopped the meeting for a recess and cleared the room, only allowing one speaker at a time to return.

After that meeting, Hair received a letter signed by all of the BOE members banning her from future meetings until she gave a written guarantee that she would obey the Chair’s directives, which prohibit “inappropriate language.”

United States District Judge Richard W. Story ruled partially in favor of Mama Bears on November 16.

Martin said the group will continue to “expose sexually explicit books” at every BOE meeting until the material is removed.

The full December 13 Forsyth County Board of Education meeting can be seen here.