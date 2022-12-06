Runoff Election: How GOP and Dems campaigned in Forsyth County

Voters wait in line to vote in the Runoff Election at Concord Baptist Church in Cumming, GA on December 6 Photo by Justine Lookenott

(Forsyth County, GA) It’s the last day to vote in the December 6 Runoff Election, but political parties have been busy for several weeks urging Forsyth County to get out and vote.

Only one race is on the ballot - the U.S. Senate seat currently held by Rev. Raphael Warnock (D). Warnock and his opponent, Herschel Walker (R), have been making national headlines in the weeks following the November 8 General Election and Special Election, when neither candidate earned 50 percent of the vote and forced a runoff.

Warnock had a slight lead over Walker in November with 49.4 percent of the vote, while Walker earned 48.5 percent. Polls leading up to Election Day show it continues to be a tight race.

Campaign signs for U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker (R) at Concord Baptist Church in Cumming, GA on December 6 Photo by Justine Lookenott

Campaign signs for U.S. Senator Rev. Raphael Warnock (D) at Concord Baptist Church in Cumming, GA on December 6 Photo by Justine Lookenott

Canvassing Forsyth County

The Forsyth County Democrats (FCD) have been sending out texts and partnered with Swing Blue Alliance to also send out personalized postcards to voters with information on where and how to vote.

FCD leader Melissa Clink said they especially tried to reach female voters during the November 8 Election.

“We made sure to especially target voters who had at least one woman in the household so we thought it was really important for Republican women to know that we are fighting for their right to bodily autonomy, that we don’t believe that the government needs to help them make any decisions about their bodies,” Clink said.

The Forsyth County Democrats at the City of Cumming Christmas Parade on December 4 Photo by Forsyth County Georgia Democrats Facebook Page

They received a lot of positive feedback from voters, some even writing them emails to thank them for the postcards.

“While it didn't translate to flipping seats like we wanted it to, I absolutely think it translated to holding the line and not allowing this kind of takeover that they [Republicans] expected to have,” said Clink.

While they are not targeting women as much in the Runoff Election, she said they have still received a lot of positive support.

Meanwhile, the Forsyth County Republican Party (FCRP) has also been working to secure votes by calling and knocking on the doors of voters. Jerry Marinich, the group’s chairman, said they have had a large number of volunteers this year and had support from groups like the Faith and Freedom Coalition and Turning Point Action.

“Out of 161,363 [registered voters], 53,423 have turned out to vote,” Marinich said. “That's about 33 percent in five days, that's pretty darn good. …We’re working as hard as we can and hoping for the best outcome we get.”

The Forsyth County Republican Party joined Turning Point Action to campaign for Herschel Walker (R) for the December 6 Runoff Election Photo by Forsyth County Republican Party Facebook Page

Campaign Stops in Forsyth County

Warnock’s only stop in Forsyth County was held at Fowler Park on Saturday, November 19. He arrived to a crowd of over 300 people and spoke to the group after several other Democratic leaders gave a few words.

Senator Rev. Raphael Warnock (D) at Fowler Park in Forsyth County, GA on November 19 Photo by Justine Lookenott

Walker made several appearances in Forsyth County before and after the November 8 election. His bus tour stopped at the Cumming Cigar Company in September and The Cigar Shoppe in October. Walker then visited the Reid Barn on November 28. Some of his visits included other notable Republicans, including Senator Lindsey Graham (R-South Carolina).

As for predictions of who will come out as the winner of the Runoff Election, both Marinich and Clink say that it will be a tight race.

“There's no doubt about it, it's going to be a close race,” Marinich said. “It's going to depend on turnout. Unfortunately, the weather’s not going to be that friendly. It's going to be damp and chilly but the wait lines aren’t going to be that long. During these five days [of advance voting] here at the peak time, there was nothing more than 30 minutes.”

U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker (R) campaigns at The Cigar Shoppe in Forsyth County, GA on October 27 Photo by Justine Lookenott

Clink said she hopes “for humanity’s sake” that Warnock is reelected.

“I think it's going to be super tight, I'm really hoping that we prevail,” Clink said. “I think it's really important for the future of Georgia, the future of the United States, and also the future of voter participation.”

Polls for the December 6 Runoff Election close at 7 p.m.