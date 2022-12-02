How FoCo parents can get free car seat safety inspection

Forsyth County first responders are hosting a free child safety seat check on Thursday, December 15 Photo by Getty Images

(Forsyth County, GA) The Cumming Police Department is partnering with the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office and the Forsyth County Fire Department to host a free child safety seat check on Thursday, December 15.

Road-related injuries are the leading cause of preventable deaths and injuries among children in the U.S., according to Safe Kids Worldwide .

There are many aspects to making sure a child is fitted in the correct car seat. A correctly used car seat can reduce the risk of death or for a child by up to 71 percent.

FCFD Public Information Officer Jason Shivers said that the technicians don’t just check the car seats, they also educate the parents.

“We teach you about the car seat, teach you about how they attach to the vehicle, the laws that go along with using car seats, the best practice for having that car seat in the vehicle that you're going to be using for your child,” Shivers said. “We show you how to do it, we do it for you and then take it out and make you do it so that when you leave, you're comfortable and competent in actually doing the car seat yourself.”

Safe Kids Worldwide offers the following tips:

Buying the right car seat - Infants need to have a rear-facing car seat until the age of two or more years. A guide for buying the proper car seat can be found here .

Installing a car seat - Car seats are attached to the seat either by a seat belt or lower anchors. While both are safe, these methods should not be used at the same time. For a child in a forward-facing car seat, the tether should be used with either method. More details on how to properly install a car seat can be found here .

Getting the right fit - The best protection for a child in a car is a properly-fitted harness. A guide to getting the right fit can be found here .

When to change a car seat - Different car seats are required as a child grows. The car seat label provides information on the proper height, weight and age limits for that product. Details about when to change a child's car seat can be found here .

The child safety seat check will be held on Thursday, December 15 at the Cumming Fairgrounds from 10 a.m. through 2 p.m. No pre-registration is required. There is no cost for the safety check.

This is not the only opportunity for a free car seat safety inspection. Parents can schedule a time for their car seats to be inspected by making an appointment with the Forsyth County Fire Marshal’s Office through the Public Education Division. Appointments can be made by emailing publiceducation@forsythco.com or calling 678-455-8072.

For more information on car seat safety, visit Safe Kids Worldwide at safekids.org/car-seat .

