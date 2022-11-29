Herschel Walker makes third visit to Forsyth County with one week to go before Runoff Election

Herschel Walker made a third stop in Forsyth County on November 28 at the Reid Barn Photo by Justine Lookenott

(Forsyth County, GA) Policing, abortion, evictions and faith were all mentioned during the third visit to Forsyth County by U.S. Senate candidate Herschel Walker (R). His “Evict Warnock Bus Tour” made a campaign stop on Monday, November 28 at the Reid Barn.

Walker faces incumbent Rev. Raphael Warnock (D) in the December 6 runoff for the U.S. Senate seat since neither candidate won 50 percent of the vote in the November 8 General Election. He made two campaign stops in Forsyth County in September and October.

Faith & Freedom Coalition Founder Ralph Reed speaks at a Herschel Walker rally on November 28 in Forsyth County Photo by Justine Lookenott

Ralph Reed, the founder and chairman of the Faith & Freedom Coalition and former chairman of the Georgia Republican Party, spoke of his admiration for Walker’s accomplishments in the past. Reed praised Walker’s football career, his experience as a business owner and as a “humanitarian” who has traveled the world, including visiting 400 military bases.

“I used to think that he became Herschel Walker because he was a great athlete,” Reed said. “But what I've learned in getting to know him is he became a great athlete because he was Herschel Walker. You see, he has the heart of a champion. He has a heart of solid gold. He has a heart that loves the people in his state and loves this country. And added to that heart of gold is a spine of solid steel. And he will go to Washington, he will be your champion, he will fight for you, he will never let you down.”

Herschel Walker takes pictures with supporters during a rally in Forsyth County on November 28 Photo by Justine Lookenott

Walker himself spoke of his past struggles with mental health, accusations over Warnock’s eviction of tenants from properties, as well as his views on abortion laws.

Walker also said Warnock is part of the reason morale and recruitment are down among the police, saying Warnock has called them “thugs” and “bullies”.

“He don't know that…in the Bible, it talks about Adam and Eve, they were held to responsibility,” Walker said. “God told them ‘in this place here you have total freedom, but if you touch this tree here you're sure to die.’ They were held to responsibility, so people that break the law, should be held to responsibility. But yet he [Warnock] is a man who is talking about no cash bail. Can you believe that? No cash bail and then he's talking about releasing people out of prison. Not on Herschel Walker’s watch, that's not going to happen. What I'm going to do is get behind my men and women in blue and let them know that I have their back.”

Warnock made a campaign stop at Fowler Park in Forsyth County on Saturday, November 19.

Rev. Raphael Warnock speaks at a rally in Forsyth County on November 19 Photo by Justine Lookenott

The General Runoff Election is on December 6. For information on voting in Forsyth County, click here.

