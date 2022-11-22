FoCo shelter announces holiday program to make wishes come true for shelter animals

The Forsyth County Animal Shelter is waiving its usual $85 pet adoption fee for the holiday season Photo by Forsyth County Animal Shelter

(Forsyth County, GA) In order to find its animals good homes this holiday season, the Forsyth County Animal Shelter is waiving its usual $85 pet adoption fee.

The Home for the Holidays promotion will run from Saturday, November 26 through Tuesday, January 3, 2023.

“Home for the Holidays is a great time of year for families to find our wonderful animals and give them forever homes,” said Animal Shelter Manager Cindy Iacopella. “Each of these pets deserves a family to go home with and we truly enjoy seeing the smiles they put on adopting families’ faces.”

The shelter's adoption fees include microchipping, spaying/neutering and age-appropriate vaccinations.

The shelter will be open for adoptions Tuesday through Saturday from 10:30 a.m. through 5 p.m. Walk-in visitations are currently suspended in order to follow social distancing and hand hygiene rule guidelines by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Visitations are by appointment only.

Still can’t adopt a pet? There are other ways to help. The shelter is always looking for volunteers, foster parents, and donations of items like pet toys, bedding and food.

The shelter will be closed for Christmas on Saturday, December 24 through Monday, December 26.

More information can be found on the Forsyth County Animal Shelter’s website or on its Facebook page. The Animal Shelter can also be contacted at 678-965-7185.

