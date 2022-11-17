Forsyth County man killed in house fire

One man was killed in a house fire on Riley Road in Forsyth County in the early morning hours of Thursday, November 17 (Image by Forsyth County Fire Department)

(Forsyth County, GA) One man was killed in a house fire on Riley Road in Forsyth County in the early morning hours of Thursday, November 17.

Division Chief Jason Shivers, the Forsyth County Fire Department Public Information Officer, said fire crews were called to the scene at around 5:30 a.m.

Shivers described the fire as “relatively small” and was easy to get under control. The fire was isolated to one room in the house, but responders did find a deceased adult male. No one else was injured.

The house fire fatality on Riley Road is currently under investigation by the Forsyth County Fire Department (Image by Forsyth County Fire Department)

It was confirmed that there were no working smoke alarms in the house, however, the start of the fire was accidental.

“I hate to make a public service announcement message out of a tragedy, but I always have to,” Shivers said. “...Smoke alarms alert you to the presence of fire by smelling that smoke for you. They sense the smoke and alert you to the fire to wake you up. And that was the case today, this gentleman was in bed asleep and the fire occurred in his bedroom. Again, it was an accidental fire, a tragedy, but an accidental fire that he did not have the advantage of an alerting presence with a smoke alarm to let him know of the fire's existence.”

The incident is under investigation by the Forsyth County Fire Department. The man’s identity has not been released but his family has been alerted of the situation.

