Two critically injured in multiple-vehicle crash involving ambulance in Forsyth County

Four people are injured, two critically, after a multiple-vehicle crash on Canton Highway (Image by Scott Rogerson for Unsplash)

(Forsyth County, GA) Four people are injured, two critically, after a multiple-vehicle crash on Canton Highway (SR 20) just west of Bethelview Road in Forsyth County. The crash happened at around 6:51 a.m. on Thursday, November 17.

The Georgia State Patrol reported that a Central EMS Ambulance was responding to an emergency call (with emergency equipment on) going eastbound on SR 20 in the center turn lane in order to pass stand-still traffic. The ambulance had no patients at the time of the crash, the only occupants were two employees.

A tractor-trailer, which was pulling a tanker trailer, was driving westbound when it yielded to the ambulance by quickly braking and coming to a stop. A green Ford Mustang following close behind the tractor-trailer swerved into the center left turn lane to avoid hitting the vehicle, which caused the Mustang to hit the ambulance head-on.

The Mustang then rotated after the impact, hitting a black Dodge Ram pickup that had been following behind it.

A map of closed roads due to a multiple-vehicle crash on Canton Highway (SR 20) just west of Bethelview Road in Forsyth County (Image by Google Maps)

All four occupants of the vehicles were injured. The driver of the ambulance and the driver of the Mustang were taken to Wellstar North Fulton Hospital in critical condition. Forsyth County Fire Department Public Information Officer Jason Shivers said the two occupants of the ambulance and the driver of the Mustang had to be extracted from the vehicles by fire crews. The driver of the Mustang was airlifted to the hospital.

The individual in the passenger seat of the ambulance was injured but is listed in stable condition. The driver of the Dodge Ram pickup was injured but able to walk.

The roadway around the incident is currently open but previously had been closed for about two hours.

The incident is under investigation by the Georgia Highway Patrol.

As this is a developing story, it will be updated as new information is reported.