Forsyth County homeless woman mentioned in gubernatorial debate gets ballot approved

The FoCo Elections Board has accepted the ballot of the homeless woman mentioned by Stacey Abrams in the gubernatorial debate (Image by Justine Lookenott)

(Forsyth County, GA) The provisional ballot submitted by Barbara Helm, the Forsyth County homeless woman who was mentioned by Stacey Abrams (D) during the gubernatorial debate , has been accepted by the Forsyth County Elections Board.

A provisional ballot is cast by voters whose voting eligibility is in question.

The ballot was accepted for the November 8 General and Special Election during an elections meeting on Tuesday, November 15, when the Board went through several provisional ballots, a standard process that takes place after an election. Helm was present at the meeting.

The General and Special Election was held on November 8 (Image by Forsyth County Government)

Denied the ballot

Barbara Helm has been experiencing home insecurity for years. While she said she has lived in Forsyth County for decades, she has also spent shorter periods of time in Florida, South Carolina, and other cities around Georgia. She came back to Forsyth County about one year ago and has been alternating between living in her car and staying with friends and family.

Helm said she had called the Forsyth County Elections Office on October 17 to ask some questions about the candidates when she received the news that she had been removed from the rolls. She said she had currently registered her address as one of the Forsyth County Post Offices (the U.S. Postal Service allows for their addresses to be used by those experiencing housing insecurity) but said she was told that because she had not updated that address in the system with the Elections Office before the deadline on October 11, she was not eligible to vote in the November 8 election.

Earlier this year, Forsyth County made national news when a private citizen challenged the eligibility of over 13,000 voters. Several more challenges have been submitted since then, including a recent one of over 15,000 people that was dismissed during the last board of elections meeting on Tuesday, October 11.

“I had no knowledge that I was not registered, I thought I was at the same registration place as usual,” stated Helm. “...I was like really? I had no clue you could even do that, I mean I was just ready to go vote, I had no clue you could even do that.”

Helm’s situation was mentioned during the gubernatorial debate on October 17 between Governor Brian Kemp (R), Stacey Abrams (D) and Shane Hazel (L).

That same day, early voting began in Forsyth County and all of Georgia, a topic that was addressed at the debate by Abrams, who has accused Kemp of promoting voter suppression through several actions like the passing of S.B. 202, or the “Election Integrity Act of 2021.”

Among her examples of voter suppression, Abrams said during the debate that a woman in Forsyth County was denied a provisional ballot that day due to a series of voter challenges submitted by private citizens.

Governor Brian Kemp (R) and Stacey Abrams (D) at the gubernatorial debate on October 17 (Image by Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Elections director response

Mandi Smith, the Forsyth County elections director, confirmed that their office did receive a phone call on October 17 from an individual asking about their voter status. However, no one at the physical polling place that day was in a challenged status or not on the voter rolls.

“I explained to the caller that their voter record was currently in a canceled status,” Smith said. “The voter’s record was initially challenged in the spring and the voter’s record was moved to canceled status in June after a hearing before the BRE [Board of Voter Registrations & Elections]. However, I do not know for certain if this was the same individual mentioned.”

Anyone removed from the voter rolls can update their address on their voter registration if their new address is within Georgia. However, new registrations or updates were required to be submitted by October 11 in order to vote in the upcoming November 8 election.

Smith said that if a voter believes their name has been wrongly removed from the rolls, they will be able to cast a provisional ballot.

“At the time of casting the provisional ballot, the voter will be asked to provide details about the circumstances of their registration,” Smith said. “The Elections Office will conduct additional research and our findings, along with the information provided by the voter, is presented to the Forsyth County Board of Voter Registrations & Elections (BRE) for their consideration.”

The Forsyth County Elections Office in Forsyth County, GA (Image by Justine Lookenott)

Provisional ballot accepted

During the meeting on November 15, the Elections Board voted unanimously in favor of Helm’s provisional ballot. She was one of several provisional ballots under consideration from the November 8 election.

November 8 election results for Forsyth County as well as the state can be found here .

Information on the December 6 General Election Runoff can be found here .

