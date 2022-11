Forsyth County election results are in; Senate race goes to runoff

The results are in for the 2022 General and Special Election held on Tuesday, November 8 (Image by Forsyth County Government)

(Forsyth County, GA) The results are in for the 2022 General and Special Election held on Tuesday, November 8. With 100 percent of the precincts accounted for, every race has a definitive winner except for the United States Senate seat. A runoff for incumbent Rev. Raphael Warnock (D) and Herschel Walker (R) is now set for December 6.

Incumbent Rev. Raphael Warnock (D) and Herschel Walker (R) will face off in a runoff election on December 6 (Image by Getty Images)

Federal Offices

United States Senate

Republican: Herschel Junior Walker 48.52% (64.82% in Forsyth County)

Democrat: Raphael Warnock 49.41% (32.35% in Forsyth County)

Libertarian: Chase Oliver 2.07% (2.93% in Forsyth County)

U.S. House District 6

Republican: Rich McCormick 62.25% (71.25% in Forsyth County)

Democrat: Bob Christian 37.75% (28.75% in Forsyth County)

State Offices

Governor

Republican: Brian Kemp 53.44% (72.36% in Forsyth County)

Democrat: Stacey Abrams 45.85% (26.77% in Forsyth County)

Libertarian: Shane Hazel 0.71% (0.87% in Forsyth County)

Gov. Brian Kemp won 53.44% of the votes state-wide (72.36% in Forsyth County) (Image by Getty Images)

Secretary of State

Republican: Brad Raffensberger 53.26% (71.04% in Forsyth County)

Democrat: Bee Nguyen 43.96% (25.16% in Forsyth County)

Libertarian: Ted Metz 2.78% (3.80% in Forsyth County)

Lieutenant Governor

Republican: Burt Jones 51.42% (69.21% in Forsyth County)

Democrat: Charlie Bailey 46.40% (28.45% in Forsyth County)

Libertarian: Ryan Graham 2.18% (2.34% in Forsyth County)

Attorney General

Republican: Chris Carr 51.89% (69.86% in Forsyth County)

Democrat: Jennifer “Jen” Jordan 46.58% (28.41% in Forsyth County)

Libertarian: Martin Cowen 1.53% (1.73% in Forsyth County)

State School Superintendent

Republican: Richard Woods 54.22% (73.26% in Forsyth County)

Democrat: Alisha Thomas Searcy 45.78% (26.74% in Forsyth County)

Stacey Abrams won 45.85% of the votes state-wide (26.77% in Forsyth County) (Image by Getty Images)

Commissioner of Agriculture

Republican: Tyler Harper 53.00% (71.35% in Forsyth County)

Democrat: Nakita Hemingway 44.81% (26.14% in Forsyth County)

Libertarian: David Raudabaugh 2.19% (2.50% in Forsyth County

Commissioner of Insurance

Republican: John King 54.13% (73.14% in Forsyth County)

Democrat: Janice Laws Robinson 45.87% (28.86% in Forsyth County)

Commissioner of Labor

Republican: Bruce Thompson 52.11% (70.61% in Forsyth County)

Democrat: William “Will” Boddie, Junior 45.30% (26.54% in Forsyth County)

Libertarian: Emily Anderson 2.59% (2.85% in Forsyth County)

State Senate District 27

Republican: Greg Dolezal 73.88%

Democrat: Brent Binion 26.12%

State Senate District 48

Republican: Shawn Still 64.46%

Democrat: Josh Uddin 35.54%

State House District 11

Republican: Rick Jasperse 79.75%

Democrat: Kayla L. Hollifield 20.25%

State House District 24

Republican: Carter Barrett 67.22%

Democrat: Sydney Walker 32.78%

State House District 25

Republican: Todd Jones 65.76%

Democrat: Craig J. Meyer 32.24%

State House District 26

Republican: Lauren W. McDonald III 72.44%

Democrat: Matthew J. Helms 27.56%

State House District 28

Republican: Brent Cox 80.22%

Democrat: Claudia Wood 19.78%

State House District 100

Republican: David Clark 62.68%

Democrat: Louisa Shell Jackson 37.32%

Forsyth County Offices

Board of Education District 5

Republican: Mike Valdes 63.23%

Democrat: Elaine Padgett 36.77%

Board of Education District 1

Republican: Wes McCall 100%

Democrat: (none)

County Commissioner District 3

Republican: Todd Levent 100%

Democrat: (none)

County Commissioner District 1

Republican: Kerry Hill 100%

Democrat: (none)

Solicitor General

Republican: Bill Finch 100%

Democrat: (none)

Upper Chattahoochee River Soil and Water

Republican: John “JJ” Jorgensen 37.11%

Democrat: Leonard W. Ridings 62.89%

Forsyth County TSPLOST

Yes: 49.81%

No: 50.19%

Issues

Constitutional Amendment #1

Yes: 88.48% (89.97% in Forsyth County)

No: 11.52% (10.03% in Forsyth County)

Constitutional Amendment #2

Yes: 91.85% (91.91% in Forsyth County)

No: 8.15% (8.09% in Forsyth County)

State-wide Referendum A

Yes: 59.00% (55.39% in Forsyth County)

No: 41.00% (44.61% in Forsyth County)

State-wide Referendum B

Yes: 76.47% (76.68% in Forsyth County)

No: 23.53% (23.32% in Forsyth County)

For more information on the November 2022 election, visit the Forsyth County Elections Office website.

All election results can be found on the Secretary of State’s website .

If you have a news tip in Forsyth County, contact Justine Lookenott at justine.lookenot@newsbreak.com.