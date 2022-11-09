Cumming, GA

Cumming moves location of annual Veterans Day event as bad weather heads this way

Justine Lookenott

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1U24B4_0j4xXCJB00
Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1030 will be hosting this year’s Veterans Day ceremony in Cumming(Image by the City of Cumming)

(Forsyth County, GA) STORY UPDATE: The location for this year’s City of Cumming Veterans Day event has been moved due to predicted heavy rainfall.

Heavy rain is expected overnight on Thursday, November 10 through Friday, November 11, when the event will be held.

The ceremony now will be held at the Cumming Fairgrounds covered arena, instead of the Veterans War Memorial. It will start at 11 a.m. on Friday, November 11 and is expected to run through 12:15 p.m.

The Cumming Fairgrounds is located at 235 Castleberry Road.

The Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1030 will be hosting this year’s Veterans Day ceremony, with assistance provided by the City of Cumming.

“It is my honor and privilege to represent the more than 200 members of Chapter 1030 as the community joins together on this Veterans Day to pay tribute to the men and women of Cumming and America who served in peace-time and in war to keep our great country FREE [emphasis added],” said Gary Goyette, the president of Chapter 1030.

This year’s keynote speaker will be Lieutenant Colonel (Retired) Jeff Davis, who served in the United States Marine Corps for 23 years.

The ceremony will also include musical selections and poems from the local community.

Updated information about the event can be found on the City of Cumming Facebook page.

For more details about the Veterans Day ceremony, read Veterans Day: How Cumming plans to salute those who have served.

If you have a news tip in Forsyth County, contact Justine Lookenott at justine.lookenott@newsbreak.com.

# City of Cumming# Veterans Day# Cumming Fairgrounds# Location change# Heavy rainfall

