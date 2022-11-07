Developing story: several crews respond to fire at Forsyth County storage unit

Justine Lookenott

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZnRSU_0j20JcOz00
Several fire units responded to a fire at 4630 Canton Highway on the morning of Monday, November 7(Image by Forsyth County Fire Department)

This article has been updated with a photo from the fire scene.

(Forsyth County, GA) Several fire units responded to a fire at 4630 Canton Highway on the morning of Monday, November 7.

Forsyth County Fire Department Public Information Officer Jason Shivers said they received a call at about 10 a.m. from a driver who spotted a mini storage unit on fire from the road.

No one was at the storage unit when emergency services arrived.

First responders had the fire under control about one hour after they arrived, but it took a lot of effort. Shivers said they had five engine companies respond, (including one from Cherokee County), an ambulance and several chief fire officers.

“We had to force entry into every unit, so every one of the units we had to forcibly cut into with machinery and tools, equipment to get our way into each room to expose the fire,” Shivers said. “These kinds of fires are always manpower intensive because you've got to perform so much forcible entry.”

Only one of the two main storage buildings caught on fire. 16 of the 30 storage units in that building suffered fire damage.

Shivers said their fire investigators are currently on the scene.

“They've been here for quite a while and they've started their initial phase of an investigation early on in the incident,” Shivers said. “They’re here now, they'll be working throughout the afternoon to continue that.”

No one was injured in the fire.

Heardsville Road and Canton Highway, which were initially shut down, have been reopened to traffic.

As this is a developing story, updates are expected.

If you have a news tip in Forsyth County, contact Justine Lookenott at justine.lookenott@newsbreak.com.

# Canton Highway# Fire# Storage Unit# Forsyth County Fire Department# Fire on Canton Highway

