Veterans Day: How Cumming plans to salute those who have served

Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1030 will be hosting this year’s Veterans Day ceremony in Cumming (Image by the City of Cumming)

(Forsyth County, GA) On Friday, November 11, the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1030 will be hosting this year’s Veterans Day ceremony at the Veterans War Memorial (301 Veterans Memorial Blvd).

“It is my honor and privilege to represent the more than 200 members of Chapter 1030 as the community joins together on this Veterans Day to pay tribute to the men and women of Cumming and America who served in peace-time and in war to keep our great country FREE [emphasis added],” said Gary Goyette, the president of Chapter 1030.

This year’s keynote speaker will be Lieutenant Colonel (Retired) Jeff Davis, who served in the United States Marine Corps for 23 years.

He was deployed twice across the Asia-Pacific region to support several humanitarian operations and joint exercises. He was also deployed twice to support Operation Iraqi Freedom in 2003 and from 2006 through 2007.

Davis earned a Bachelor of Science from the University of Georgia, as well as an M.S. in National Security Strategy from the National War College.

Originally from Alpharetta, Davis returned to the area with his family in 2018 after retiring from active duty. He currently works as the vice president of audit intelligence operations for DataScan.

Lieutenant Colonel (Retired) Jeff Davis will be the keynote speaker at the Veterans Day Ceremony on November 11 in Cumming (Image by the City of Cumming)

The ceremony will also include musical selections and poems from the local community. The City of Cumming will be providing the venue, sound system and chairs for the event as well as assisting with its promotion.

Performers at the 2021 Veterans Day Ceremony in Cumming, GA (Image by the City of Cumming)

The Veterans Day ceremony will begin at 11 a.m. at the Veteran’s War Memorial on Friday, November 11.