Fatal crash update: Teen killed in crash near FoCo high school and driver were sisters

Justine Lookenott

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4O9onK_0iwBEGcS00
A 16-year-old was killed in a car crash on the morning of Tuesday, November 1 in Forsyth County(Image by Getty Images)

(Forsyth County, GA) STORY UPDATE: The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office has confirmed that the two teenagers involved in a deadly crash on Tuesday, November 1 were sisters.

Public Information Officer Stacie Miller said the Forsyth County 911 Center received calls about the crash at around 7:55 a.m. Tuesday. The single-vehicle wreck happened close to the intersection of Mullinax Road and Windy Hill Road, near Denmark High School.

The two teenagers were in a Gray 1996 Toyota 4 Runner heading northbound on Mullinax Road when the 17-year-old driver hit the curb she was trying to go around. The driver overcorrected and lost control of the vehicle. It then began to roll and struck an electrical pole on the passenger side.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UQTov_0iwBEGcS00
A map of where the crash happened in Forsyth County(Image by Google Maps)

A deputy, who was directing school traffic nearby, was at the scene within minutes of the crash. The 16-year-old passenger was pronounced dead at the scene while the Sheriff’s Office said the 17-year-old driver sustained minor injuries. The 16-year-old was a student at Alliance Academy for Innovation.

The road near the accident scene was closed for several hours yesterday. Miller also said Georgia Power is looking to replace the utility pole.

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Specialist Unit is investigating the crash.

As this is a developing story, it will be updated as more information becomes available.

If you have a news tip in Forsyth County, contact Justine Lookenott at justine.lookenott@newsbreak.com.

To learn more about the fatal wreck, read “16-year-old killed in crash near Forsyth County high school.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Fatal crash# Forsyth County Sheriffs Office# Mullinax Road# Alliance Academy for Innovatio# Deadly crash

Comments / 0

Published by

I cover local news in Forsyth County, GA. My debut into the writing world began at the age of 10 when I won an essay contest in Around Acworth Magazine in which I wrote about spending the summer with my pet goat, Eclair. Since graduating from Kennesaw State University, I have been published in several newspapers and magazines in the Atlanta area including The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the Atlanta School Guide, What Now Atlanta, Newcomer Magazine, the Marietta Daily Journal and the Cherokee Tribune.

Forsyth County, GA
1076 followers

More from Justine Lookenott

Cumming, GA

Veterans Day: How Cumming plans to salute those who have served

Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1030 will be hosting this year’s Veterans Day ceremony in Cumming(Image by the City of Cumming) (Forsyth County, GA) On Friday, November 11, the Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 1030 will be hosting this year’s Veterans Day ceremony at the Veterans War Memorial (301 Veterans Memorial Blvd).

Read full story
1 comments
Forsyth County, GA

Forsyth County asking for help to bring holiday joy to elderly residents

Forsyth County Senior Services is asking for help to bring holiday joy to elderly residents(Image by Getty Images) (Forsyth County, GA) Interested in helping the community out this holiday season? Forsyth County Senior Services is looking for volunteers to participate in the 2022 Holiday Gift Angels and Home-Delivered Meals Holiday Gift Certificate Programs.

Read full story
Forsyth County, GA

Tech Watch: Forsyth County could become home to one of Georgia’s first ‘Smart Cities”

Forsyth County could become home to one of Georgia’s first ‘Smart Cities”(Image by Forsyth County Government) (Forsyth County, GA) On Thursday, October 27, several elected officials from Georgia, Forsyth County and the City of Alpharetta gathered at Digital Ignition to celebrate the official naming of “The Technology Corridor.”

Read full story
1 comments
Forsyth County, GA

Former VP Pence campaigns for Gov. Kemp in Forsyth County one week before Election Day

On November 1, Governor Brian Kemp (R) and former Vice-President Mike Pence (R) made a campaign stop at the Cumming Cigar Company(Image by Justine Lookenott) (Forsyth County, GA) With the November 8 General and Special Election getting closer by the day, many politicians have been making campaign stops in Forsyth County in recent weeks.

Read full story
Forsyth County, GA

16-year-old killed in crash near Forsyth County high school

A 16-year-old was killed in a car crash on the morning of Tuesday, November 1 in Forsyth County(Image by Getty Images) (Forsyth County, GA) A 16-year-old was killed in a car crash on the morning of Tuesday, November 1 in Forsyth County.

Read full story
Forsyth County, GA

FoCo Elections Director responds to Stacey Abrams’ claim that homeless woman was denied a ballot to vote

Governor Brian Kemp (R) and Stacey Abrams (D) at the gubernatorial debate on October 17(Image by Georgia Public Broadcasting) (Forsyth County, GA) On Monday, October 17, Governor Brian Kemp (R), Stacey Abrams (D) and Shane Hazel (L) took to the stage for a debate held by the Atlanta Press Club in a fight to be the next governor of Georgia.

Read full story
109 comments
Forsyth County, GA

Officials break ground on new location for Forsyth County fire station

Forsyth County officials break ground on the new location for Fire Station #9 on October 28(Image by Forsyth County Government) (Forsyth County, GA) As the needs of the community grow, so is the Forsyth County Fire Department, as it slowly renovates and expands its fire stations throughout the county.

Read full story
Forsyth County, GA

Forsyth County officially home to part of “The Technology Corridor”

Local officials celebrate the official naming of The Technology Corridor at Digital Ignition on October 28(Image by Forsyth County Government) (Forsyth County, GA) Drivers in Forsyth County may be noticing new signs advertising “The Technology Corridor” along GA 400.

Read full story
Forsyth County, GA

Herschel Walker, Sen. Lindsey Graham talk race, education during campaign stop in Forsyth County

Senate candidate Herschel Walker (R) and Senator Lindsey Graham (R) in Forsyth County on October 27(Image by Justine Lookenott) (Forsyth County, GA) Senate candidate Herschel Walker (R) was in Forsyth County for the second time on his campaign trail, stopping at The Cigar Shoppe on Thursday, October 27.

Read full story
4 comments
Cumming, GA

City of Cumming considering regulations on short-term rentals

Short-term rentals in the City of Cumming may be facing some regulations in the future(Image by Getty Images) (Forsyth County, GA) Short-term rentals in the City of Cumming may be facing some regulations in the future.

Read full story
Forsyth County, GA

Republican senators to join Herschel Walker on campaign stop in Forsyth County

Walker last campaigned in Forsyth County on September 8 while on his “Restore America Bus Tour”(Image by Justine Lookenott) (Forsyth County, GA) Senate candidate Herschel Walker (R) is making a second stop in Forsyth County on Thursday, October 27.

Read full story
10 comments
Cumming, GA

New businesses in Cumming could be required to follow new design code

Cumming City Hall in Cumming, GA(Image by Justine Lookenott) (Forsyth County, GA) Buildings in the City of Cumming may soon be required to follow a certain design standard. A zoning ordinance amendment for building design review guidelines has been discussed in the past few City Council meetings by members of the Department of Planning and Zoning.

Read full story
Forsyth County, GA

FoCo Commissioners adopt partial updates to Comprehensive Plan

Forsyth County Commissioners officially adopted a partial update to the County’s Comprehensive Plan during its regular meeting on October 20(Image by Forsyth County Government)

Read full story
Forsyth County, GA

FoCo Schools Stakeholder Summit highlights benefits of partnering students with businesses for career training

The 2022 Stakeholder Summit was held on October 21 at the Forsyth County Arts and Learning (FoCAL) Center(Justine Lookenott) (Forsyth County, GA) On Friday, October 21, hundreds of people gathered at the Forsyth County Arts and Learning (FoCAL) Center for the 2022 Stakeholder Summit.

Read full story
1 comments
Forsyth County, GA

Free clinic coming to Forsyth County

The Forsyth Community Clinic will provide free healthcare services to low-income residents(Image by Getty Images) (Forsyth County, GA) Forsyth County residents without health insurance will soon have more options for healthcare.

Read full story
5 comments
Forsyth County, GA

FoCo homeless woman mentioned during gubernatorial debate tells why she was denied ballot

Governor Brian Kemp (R) and Stacey Abrams (D) at the gubernatorial debate on October 17(Image by Georgia Public Broadcasting) Correction: An earlier version of this article stated that Melissa Clink, the leader of the Forsyth County Georgia Democrats, put Barbara Helm in contact with the Stacey Abrams campaign. Clink put Helm in contact with the Democratic Party of Georgia’s Voter Protection Team. Clink later learned that Abram’s campaign had been alerted of the situation.

Read full story
127 comments
Forsyth County, GA

FoCo park to get $2M in improvements, other parks to get paddle board rentals

Bennett Park in Forsyth County(Image by Forsyth County Government) (Forsyth County, GA) A request for money to revitalize the first park in Forsyth County was just one of a few items related to the Parks and Recreation Department approved during the Board of Commissioners Work Session on Tuesday, October 11. All items will have to be approved at the BOC regular meeting on Thursday, October 20.

Read full story
1 comments
Forsyth County, GA

Forsyth County Commissioners to approve over $10 million for road, water and sewer projects

A section of the McGinnis Ferry Widening Project in Forsyth County(Image by Forsyth County Government) (Forsyth County, GA) Over $10 million was approved for road, water and sewer projects in Forsyth County during the Board of Commissioners (BOC) Work Session meeting on Tuesday, October 11. All items will have to be approved at the BOC regular meeting on Thursday, October 20.

Read full story
4 comments

Here’s how Forsyth County residents can safely dispose of hazardous materials in their houses

The Hazardous Household Waste Recycling & Disposal Event is on Saturday, November 5(Image by Getty Images) (Forsyth County, GA) Tired of staring at those leftover cans of paint, pesticides or gasoline in the garage? Keep Forsyth County Beautiful (KFCB) is giving residents the opportunity to get rid of them safely.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy