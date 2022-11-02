Fatal crash update: Teen killed in crash near FoCo high school and driver were sisters

A 16-year-old was killed in a car crash on the morning of Tuesday, November 1 in Forsyth County (Image by Getty Images)

(Forsyth County, GA) STORY UPDATE: The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office has confirmed that the two teenagers involved in a deadly crash on Tuesday, November 1 were sisters.

Public Information Officer Stacie Miller said the Forsyth County 911 Center received calls about the crash at around 7:55 a.m. Tuesday. The single-vehicle wreck happened close to the intersection of Mullinax Road and Windy Hill Road, near Denmark High School.

The two teenagers were in a Gray 1996 Toyota 4 Runner heading northbound on Mullinax Road when the 17-year-old driver hit the curb she was trying to go around. The driver overcorrected and lost control of the vehicle. It then began to roll and struck an electrical pole on the passenger side.

A map of where the crash happened in Forsyth County (Image by Google Maps)

A deputy, who was directing school traffic nearby, was at the scene within minutes of the crash. The 16-year-old passenger was pronounced dead at the scene while the Sheriff’s Office said the 17-year-old driver sustained minor injuries. The 16-year-old was a student at Alliance Academy for Innovation.

The road near the accident scene was closed for several hours yesterday. Miller also said Georgia Power is looking to replace the utility pole.

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Specialist Unit is investigating the crash.

As this is a developing story, it will be updated as more information becomes available.

If you have a news tip in Forsyth County, contact Justine Lookenott at justine.lookenott@newsbreak.com .