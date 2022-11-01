Former VP Pence campaigns for Gov. Kemp in Forsyth County one week before Election Day

Justine Lookenott

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10796H_0iv0K16z00
On November 1, Governor Brian Kemp (R) and former Vice-President Mike Pence (R) made a campaign stop at the Cumming Cigar Company(Image by Justine Lookenott)

(Forsyth County, GA) With the November 8 General and Special Election getting closer by the day, many politicians have been making campaign stops in Forsyth County in recent weeks.

On Tuesday, November 1, Governor Brian Kemp (R) and former Vice-President Mike Pence (R) made a campaign stop at the Cumming Cigar Company on Main Street.

In front of a crowd of about 100 people, both men talked about Kemp’s policies since being elected in 2018, with Pence saying that as a father and as a grandfather, he supported Kemp’s signing of the “Parents’ Bill of Rights” to “root out political indoctrination from our classrooms.”

Kemp signed these bills the last time he was in the county at the Forsyth County Arts and Learning Center (FoCAL) on April 28. (For a refresher, read “Two controversial education bills just passed in the Georgia General Assembly are hitting home in Forsyth County”)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ab5jp_0iv0K16z00
Governor Brian Kemp speaks at the Cumming Cigar Company on November 1(Image by Justine Lookenott)

Kemp also signed the “Election Integrity Act of 2021” in response to claims of voter fraud from the 2020 election around the state. Critics of the bill range from his opponent Stacey Abrams (D) all the way to the White House by President Joe Biden (D), who claimed the bill would lead to voter suppression.

“President Joe Biden actually said that the new bill, the new law here in Georgia was a modern-day Jim Crow,” Pence said. “As we stand here today, it has never been easier to vote or harder to cheat in Georgia and early voting turnout is higher than it was four years ago.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33xNJv_0iv0K16z00
Former Vice-President Mike Pence speaks in support of Gov. Kemp at the Cumming Cigar Company on November 1(Image by Justine Lookenott)

During a press conference after the speech, Kemp was asked his thoughts on the high early voter turnout so far and if he thought it was a good sign for his family. He said it confirms what he and Pence were saying about how it has actually been easier to vote.

“It's easy to vote and hard to cheat despite the four-year lawsuit that Georgia taxpayers had to spend $6 million to defend what Stacey Abrams and her group brought on this state and they lost on every single count,” Kemp said. “It's a shame in this country that you have the president of the United States who, at the time that came out, criticized our laws when his own state, Delaware, was much more restricted than us.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PsNRg_0iv0K16z00
Former Vice-President Mike Pence speaks to the press at a campaign stop in Forsyth County on November 1(Image by Justine Lookenott)

Kemp pointed to the fact that this is the third week of advance voting in Georgia, whereas early voting just began in New York. Kemp also noted that the record voting happening now and during the May Primary Election brought out both Republicans and Democrats in masses to the polls.

“Stacey Abrams continues to talk about ‘just because there's turnout doesn't mean there’s not suppression,” Kemp said. “I mean, that’s buzzy Washington, DC math. That math doesn't add up.”

Pence ended the speech by encouraging everyone to go vote to protect what he believes are Georgia's values and to pray for everyone in the state and around the country, noting how he believes politics have become so dividing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0j2ESv_0iv0K16z00
A supporter holds a sign at Gov. Kemp's campaign stop at the Cumming Cigar Company on November 1(Image by Justine Lookenott)

The General Election and Special Election is on November 8.

If you have a news tip in Forsyth County, contact Justine Lookenott at justine.lookenott@newsbreak.com.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Mike Pence# Governor Brian Kemp# Cumming Cigar Company# Campaign stop# November 8 Election

Comments / 0

Published by

I cover local news in Forsyth County, GA. My debut into the writing world began at the age of 10 when I won an essay contest in Around Acworth Magazine in which I wrote about spending the summer with my pet goat, Eclair. Since graduating from Kennesaw State University, I have been published in several newspapers and magazines in the Atlanta area including The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the Atlanta School Guide, What Now Atlanta, Newcomer Magazine, the Marietta Daily Journal and the Cherokee Tribune.

Forsyth County, GA
1072 followers

More from Justine Lookenott

Forsyth County, GA

Tech Watch: Forsyth County could become home to one of Georgia’s first ‘Smart Cities”

Forsyth County could become home to one of Georgia’s first ‘Smart Cities”(Image by Forsyth County Government) (Forsyth County, GA) On Thursday, October 27, several elected officials from Georgia, Forsyth County and the City of Alpharetta gathered at Digital Ignition to celebrate the official naming of “The Technology Corridor.”

Read full story
Forsyth County, GA

Fatal crash update: Teen killed in crash near FoCo high school and driver were sisters

A 16-year-old was killed in a car crash on the morning of Tuesday, November 1 in Forsyth County(Image by Getty Images) (Forsyth County, GA) STORY UPDATE: The Forsyth County Sheriff's Office has confirmed that the two teenagers involved in a deadly crash on Tuesday, November 1 were sisters.

Read full story
Forsyth County, GA

16-year-old killed in crash near Forsyth County high school

A 16-year-old was killed in a car crash on the morning of Tuesday, November 1 in Forsyth County(Image by Getty Images) (Forsyth County, GA) A 16-year-old was killed in a car crash on the morning of Tuesday, November 1 in Forsyth County.

Read full story
Forsyth County, GA

FoCo Elections Director responds to Stacey Abrams’ claim that homeless woman was denied a ballot to vote

Governor Brian Kemp (R) and Stacey Abrams (D) at the gubernatorial debate on October 17(Image by Georgia Public Broadcasting) (Forsyth County, GA) On Monday, October 17, Governor Brian Kemp (R), Stacey Abrams (D) and Shane Hazel (L) took to the stage for a debate held by the Atlanta Press Club in a fight to be the next governor of Georgia.

Read full story
106 comments
Forsyth County, GA

Officials break ground on new location for Forsyth County fire station

Forsyth County officials break ground on the new location for Fire Station #9 on October 28(Image by Forsyth County Government) (Forsyth County, GA) As the needs of the community grow, so is the Forsyth County Fire Department, as it slowly renovates and expands its fire stations throughout the county.

Read full story
Forsyth County, GA

Forsyth County officially home to part of “The Technology Corridor”

Local officials celebrate the official naming of The Technology Corridor at Digital Ignition on October 28(Image by Forsyth County Government) (Forsyth County, GA) Drivers in Forsyth County may be noticing new signs advertising “The Technology Corridor” along GA 400.

Read full story
Forsyth County, GA

Herschel Walker, Sen. Lindsey Graham talk race, education during campaign stop in Forsyth County

Senate candidate Herschel Walker (R) and Senator Lindsey Graham (R) in Forsyth County on October 27(Image by Justine Lookenott) (Forsyth County, GA) Senate candidate Herschel Walker (R) was in Forsyth County for the second time on his campaign trail, stopping at The Cigar Shoppe on Thursday, October 27.

Read full story
4 comments
Cumming, GA

City of Cumming considering regulations on short-term rentals

Short-term rentals in the City of Cumming may be facing some regulations in the future(Image by Getty Images) (Forsyth County, GA) Short-term rentals in the City of Cumming may be facing some regulations in the future.

Read full story
Forsyth County, GA

Republican senators to join Herschel Walker on campaign stop in Forsyth County

Walker last campaigned in Forsyth County on September 8 while on his “Restore America Bus Tour”(Image by Justine Lookenott) (Forsyth County, GA) Senate candidate Herschel Walker (R) is making a second stop in Forsyth County on Thursday, October 27.

Read full story
10 comments
Cumming, GA

New businesses in Cumming could be required to follow new design code

Cumming City Hall in Cumming, GA(Image by Justine Lookenott) (Forsyth County, GA) Buildings in the City of Cumming may soon be required to follow a certain design standard. A zoning ordinance amendment for building design review guidelines has been discussed in the past few City Council meetings by members of the Department of Planning and Zoning.

Read full story
Forsyth County, GA

FoCo Commissioners adopt partial updates to Comprehensive Plan

Forsyth County Commissioners officially adopted a partial update to the County’s Comprehensive Plan during its regular meeting on October 20(Image by Forsyth County Government)

Read full story
Forsyth County, GA

FoCo Schools Stakeholder Summit highlights benefits of partnering students with businesses for career training

The 2022 Stakeholder Summit was held on October 21 at the Forsyth County Arts and Learning (FoCAL) Center(Justine Lookenott) (Forsyth County, GA) On Friday, October 21, hundreds of people gathered at the Forsyth County Arts and Learning (FoCAL) Center for the 2022 Stakeholder Summit.

Read full story
1 comments
Forsyth County, GA

Free clinic coming to Forsyth County

The Forsyth Community Clinic will provide free healthcare services to low-income residents(Image by Getty Images) (Forsyth County, GA) Forsyth County residents without health insurance will soon have more options for healthcare.

Read full story
5 comments
Forsyth County, GA

FoCo homeless woman mentioned during gubernatorial debate tells why she was denied ballot

Governor Brian Kemp (R) and Stacey Abrams (D) at the gubernatorial debate on October 17(Image by Georgia Public Broadcasting) Correction: An earlier version of this article stated that Melissa Clink, the leader of the Forsyth County Georgia Democrats, put Barbara Helm in contact with the Stacey Abrams campaign. Clink put Helm in contact with the Democratic Party of Georgia’s Voter Protection Team. Clink later learned that Abram’s campaign had been alerted of the situation.

Read full story
127 comments
Forsyth County, GA

FoCo park to get $2M in improvements, other parks to get paddle board rentals

Bennett Park in Forsyth County(Image by Forsyth County Government) (Forsyth County, GA) A request for money to revitalize the first park in Forsyth County was just one of a few items related to the Parks and Recreation Department approved during the Board of Commissioners Work Session on Tuesday, October 11. All items will have to be approved at the BOC regular meeting on Thursday, October 20.

Read full story
1 comments
Forsyth County, GA

Forsyth County Commissioners to approve over $10 million for road, water and sewer projects

A section of the McGinnis Ferry Widening Project in Forsyth County(Image by Forsyth County Government) (Forsyth County, GA) Over $10 million was approved for road, water and sewer projects in Forsyth County during the Board of Commissioners (BOC) Work Session meeting on Tuesday, October 11. All items will have to be approved at the BOC regular meeting on Thursday, October 20.

Read full story
4 comments

Here’s how Forsyth County residents can safely dispose of hazardous materials in their houses

The Hazardous Household Waste Recycling & Disposal Event is on Saturday, November 5(Image by Getty Images) (Forsyth County, GA) Tired of staring at those leftover cans of paint, pesticides or gasoline in the garage? Keep Forsyth County Beautiful (KFCB) is giving residents the opportunity to get rid of them safely.

Read full story
1 comments
Forsyth County, GA

Forsyth County Commissioners approve almost $14 million for two new fire station buildings

Forsyth County Fire Station #15(Image by Matt Allen for Google Maps) (Forsyth County, GA) The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners (BOC) has approved nearly $14 million for the construction of two fire station buildings in Forsyth County. Those fire stations will take the place of the existing Fire Stations #9 and #15, which need to be expanded.

Read full story
1 comments
Forsyth County, GA

FoCo Commissioners to consider adopting partial update to Comprehensive Plan

The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners will consider adopting a partial update to its Comprehensive Plan on Oct. 20(Image by Forsyth County Government) (Forsyth County, GA) The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners (BOC) will consider adopting a partial update to its Comprehensive Plan during its regular meeting on Thursday, October 20.

Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy