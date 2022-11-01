Former VP Pence campaigns for Gov. Kemp in Forsyth County one week before Election Day

On November 1, Governor Brian Kemp (R) and former Vice-President Mike Pence (R) made a campaign stop at the Cumming Cigar Company (Image by Justine Lookenott)

(Forsyth County, GA) With the November 8 General and Special Election getting closer by the day, many politicians have been making campaign stops in Forsyth County in recent weeks.

On Tuesday, November 1, Governor Brian Kemp (R) and former Vice-President Mike Pence (R) made a campaign stop at the Cumming Cigar Company on Main Street.

In front of a crowd of about 100 people, both men talked about Kemp’s policies since being elected in 2018, with Pence saying that as a father and as a grandfather, he supported Kemp’s signing of the “Parents’ Bill of Rights” to “root out political indoctrination from our classrooms.”

Kemp signed these bills the last time he was in the county at the Forsyth County Arts and Learning Center (FoCAL) on April 28. (For a refresher, read “ Two controversial education bills just passed in the Georgia General Assembly are hitting home in Forsyth County ”)

Governor Brian Kemp speaks at the Cumming Cigar Company on November 1 (Image by Justine Lookenott)

Kemp also signed the “Election Integrity Act of 2021” in response to claims of voter fraud from the 2020 election around the state. Critics of the bill range from his opponent Stacey Abrams (D) all the way to the White House by President Joe Biden (D), who claimed the bill would lead to voter suppression.

“President Joe Biden actually said that the new bill, the new law here in Georgia was a modern-day Jim Crow,” Pence said. “As we stand here today, it has never been easier to vote or harder to cheat in Georgia and early voting turnout is higher than it was four years ago.”

Former Vice-President Mike Pence speaks in support of Gov. Kemp at the Cumming Cigar Company on November 1 (Image by Justine Lookenott)

During a press conference after the speech, Kemp was asked his thoughts on the high early voter turnout so far and if he thought it was a good sign for his family. He said it confirms what he and Pence were saying about how it has actually been easier to vote.

“It's easy to vote and hard to cheat despite the four-year lawsuit that Georgia taxpayers had to spend $6 million to defend what Stacey Abrams and her group brought on this state and they lost on every single count,” Kemp said. “It's a shame in this country that you have the president of the United States who, at the time that came out, criticized our laws when his own state, Delaware, was much more restricted than us.”

Former Vice-President Mike Pence speaks to the press at a campaign stop in Forsyth County on November 1 (Image by Justine Lookenott)

Kemp pointed to the fact that this is the third week of advance voting in Georgia, whereas early voting just began in New York. Kemp also noted that the record voting happening now and during the May Primary Election brought out both Republicans and Democrats in masses to the polls.

“Stacey Abrams continues to talk about ‘just because there's turnout doesn't mean there’s not suppression,” Kemp said. “I mean, that’s buzzy Washington, DC math. That math doesn't add up.”

Pence ended the speech by encouraging everyone to go vote to protect what he believes are Georgia's values and to pray for everyone in the state and around the country, noting how he believes politics have become so dividing.

A supporter holds a sign at Gov. Kemp's campaign stop at the Cumming Cigar Company on November 1 (Image by Justine Lookenott)

The General Election and Special Election is on November 8.