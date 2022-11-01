16-year-old killed in crash near Forsyth County high school

A 16-year-old was killed in a car crash on the morning of Tuesday, November 1 in Forsyth County (Image by Getty Images)

(Forsyth County, GA) A 16-year-old was killed in a car crash on the morning of Tuesday, November 1 in Forsyth County.

According to Forsyth County Sheriff Office Public Information Officer Stacie Miller, the Forsyth County 911 Center received calls of the crash at around 7:55 a.m. The wreck happened near the intersection of Mullinax Road and Windy Hill Road, near Denmark High School. A deputy, who was directing school traffic nearby, was at the scene within minutes of the crash.

Miller said the investigation so far has determined that a 17-year-old was driving a Gray 1996 Toyota 4 Runner northbound on Mullinax Road when they hit a curb on the right side of the road. The driver then overcorrected and lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle began to roll and struck an electrical pole on the passenger side of the car.

The 16-year-old passenger was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim was a student at Alliance Academy for Innovation. The Sheriff’s Office said the 17-year-old driver sustained minor injuries.

The accident scene has been cleared by the Sheriff’s Deputies. Miller said Georgia Power may have a road closed while they replace the electrical pole but said this has not yet been confirmed.

A map of where the crash happened in Forsyth County (Image by Google Maps)

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office Traffic Specialist Unit is investigating the crash. So far investigators have not said if charges will be filed. As this is a developing story, it will be updated as more information becomes available.