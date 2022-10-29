Officials break ground on new location for Forsyth County fire station

Forsyth County officials break ground on the new location for Fire Station #9 on October 28 (Image by Forsyth County Government)

(Forsyth County, GA) As the needs of the community grow, so is the Forsyth County Fire Department, as it slowly renovates and expands its fire stations throughout the county.

On Friday, October 28, a groundbreaking ceremony was held for the new location and expansion of Fire Station #9 on McBride Lane near Lake Lanier.

“We are excited to begin work on this much-anticipated project,” said Forsyth County Fire Chief Barry Head. “Quality of life is one of the most important things we can offer our citizens, and that begins with a strong public safety force.”

The new location for Fire Station #9 is at 8420 McBride Road in Forsyth County (Image by Forsyth County Government)

Head said the current Fire Station #9 (located just down the road from the new location) was built by volunteer firefighters in 1989, making it the oldest fire station in the Forsyth County Fire Department. While expansions to that building were made as the population increased, Head said the station still lacks many necessary features for the firehouse, and that #9 was never meant to be in operation every day of the year.

“The facility that we’re going to build here is going to be a state-of-the-art 12,500 square feet, four drive-through apparatus [firetruck] base, adequate living quarters and will be properly equipped to house up to 11 firefighters per shift,” Head said. “It will hold engine #9, dive boat #9, our utility truck #9, and will have a little bit of room for growth because we plan on this serving the community for the next 50 years.”

Forsyth County Fire Chief Barry Head speaks at the ground breaking ceremony for Fire Station #9 on October 28 (Image by Forsyth County Government)

The construction of the new station, estimated to be about $6.7 million, is funded by the voter-approved Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST) VI and VIII programs, as well as Impact Fees.

The department will also break ground on the new location and expansion of Fire Station #15 in November. The two new stations will be modeled after the design of Fire Station #11, which was built in recent years.

Forsyth County Fire Department staff members at the ground breaking ceremony for Fire Station #9 on October 28 (Image by Forsyth County Government)

The new location for Fire Station #9 is expected to open in 2024.

For more information on the Forsyth County Fire Department, click here .

