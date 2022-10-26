Cumming, GA

City of Cumming considering regulations on short-term rentals

Justine Lookenott

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03ieeE_0indz55m00
Short-term rentals in the City of Cumming may be facing some regulations in the future(Image by Getty Images)

(Forsyth County, GA) Short-term rentals in the City of Cumming may be facing some regulations in the future.

City Attorney Kevin Tallant presented a draft ordinance concerning short-term rentals at the October 18th Cumming City Council meeting that would require short-term rentals like Airbnb, Vrbo and Swimply (pool rentals) to apply for a permit with the City.

The idea has been discussed at past meetings and some surrounding cities and counties have already passed similar ordinances.

“The concept is not to shut that [short-term rentals] down,” Tallant said. “The concept is to regulate it in a way that the City is protected so that we don't end up with houses that are turning into party pads every weekend where you have 25, 30 or 40 people spending a weekend in the house, disrupting neighbors, messing up sewage systems and septic systems, causing noise ordinance violations and that sort of thing... that's the concept behind this.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DIi0n_0indz55m00
Swimply allows owners to rent out their pools to the public(Image by Getty Images)

The permitting process would allow the City to collect a permit fee and keep track of the businesses.

“Frankly, it's a way that the City can and, some people would say, should, regulate when people take their residential properties and essentially turn it into a side business by leasing it out on Vrbo or Airbnb, and certainly Swimply,” Tallant said.

Another reason for the suggestion is to make it easier for the Cumming Police to respond to noise complaints.

Tallant said that as of now, an officer will get a noise complaint, respond to the call and then find out the people don't live at the residence. That cycle may repeat every weekend. The ordinance would aim to prevent that.

“We can get the house inspected, make sure it's safe to have that many people in it where it's appropriate to,” Tallant said. “Make sure if they are on an on-site sewage disposal system that the County Health Department has inspected it to make sure it's functioning properly so we don't get that kind of a problem… But as of right now, if he gets the noise ordinance complaint, there's nothing that we can do. It's just a noise ordinance complaint. They deal with it and then you go on from there.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bKa7u_0indz55m00
Surrounding counties and cities have also adopted ordinances concerning short-term rentals(Image by Getty Images)

No action was taken on the ordinance that day; Tallant requested the City Council take a look at it and offer their feedback.

To watch the full video of the October 18 Cumming City Council meeting, click here.

If you have a news tip in Forsyth County, contact Justine Lookenott at justine.lookenott@newsbreak.com.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# City of Cumming# Short term rentals# Cumming City Council# Airbnb# Swimply

Comments / 0

Published by

I cover local news in Forsyth County, GA. My debut into the writing world began at the age of 10 when I won an essay contest in Around Acworth Magazine in which I wrote about spending the summer with my pet goat, Eclair. Since graduating from Kennesaw State University, I have been published in several newspapers and magazines in the Atlanta area including The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the Atlanta School Guide, What Now Atlanta, Newcomer Magazine, the Marietta Daily Journal and the Cherokee Tribune.

Forsyth County, GA
1031 followers

More from Justine Lookenott

Forsyth County, GA

Officials break ground on new location for Forsyth County fire station

Forsyth County officials break ground on the new location for Fire Station #9 on October 28(Image by Forsyth County Government) (Forsyth County, GA) As the needs of the community grow, so is the Forsyth County Fire Department, as it slowly renovates and expands its fire stations throughout the county.

Read full story
Forsyth County, GA

Forsyth County officially home to part of “The Technology Corridor”

Local officials celebrate the official naming of The Technology Corridor at Digital Ignition on October 28(Image by Forsyth County Government) (Forsyth County, GA) Drivers in Forsyth County may be noticing new signs advertising “The Technology Corridor” along GA 400.

Read full story
Forsyth County, GA

Herschel Walker, Sen. Lindsey Graham talk race, education during campaign stop in Forsyth County

Senate candidate Herschel Walker (R) and Senator Lindsey Graham (R) in Forsyth County on October 27(Image by Justine Lookenott) (Forsyth County, GA) Senate candidate Herschel Walker (R) was in Forsyth County for the second time on his campaign trail, stopping at The Cigar Shoppe on Thursday, October 27.

Read full story
2 comments
Forsyth County, GA

Republican senators to join Herschel Walker on campaign stop in Forsyth County

Walker last campaigned in Forsyth County on September 8 while on his “Restore America Bus Tour”(Image by Justine Lookenott) (Forsyth County, GA) Senate candidate Herschel Walker (R) is making a second stop in Forsyth County on Thursday, October 27.

Read full story
10 comments
Cumming, GA

New businesses in Cumming could be required to follow new design code

Cumming City Hall in Cumming, GA(Image by Justine Lookenott) (Forsyth County, GA) Buildings in the City of Cumming may soon be required to follow a certain design standard. A zoning ordinance amendment for building design review guidelines has been discussed in the past few City Council meetings by members of the Department of Planning and Zoning.

Read full story
Forsyth County, GA

FoCo Commissioners adopt partial updates to Comprehensive Plan

Forsyth County Commissioners officially adopted a partial update to the County’s Comprehensive Plan during its regular meeting on October 20(Image by Forsyth County Government)

Read full story
Forsyth County, GA

FoCo Schools Stakeholder Summit highlights benefits of partnering students with businesses for career training

The 2022 Stakeholder Summit was held on October 21 at the Forsyth County Arts and Learning (FoCAL) Center(Justine Lookenott) (Forsyth County, GA) On Friday, October 21, hundreds of people gathered at the Forsyth County Arts and Learning (FoCAL) Center for the 2022 Stakeholder Summit.

Read full story
1 comments
Forsyth County, GA

Free clinic coming to Forsyth County

The Forsyth Community Clinic will provide free healthcare services to low-income residents(Image by Getty Images) (Forsyth County, GA) Forsyth County residents without health insurance will soon have more options for healthcare.

Read full story
5 comments
Forsyth County, GA

FoCo homeless woman mentioned during gubernatorial debate tells why she was denied ballot

Governor Brian Kemp (R) and Stacey Abrams (D) at the gubernatorial debate on October 17(Image by Georgia Public Broadcasting) Correction: An earlier version of this article stated that Melissa Clink, the leader of the Forsyth County Georgia Democrats, put Barbara Helm in contact with the Stacey Abrams campaign. Clink put Helm in contact with the Democratic Party of Georgia’s Voter Protection Team. Clink later learned that Abram’s campaign had been alerted of the situation.

Read full story
130 comments
Forsyth County, GA

FoCo park to get $2M in improvements, other parks to get paddle board rentals

Bennett Park in Forsyth County(Image by Forsyth County Government) (Forsyth County, GA) A request for money to revitalize the first park in Forsyth County was just one of a few items related to the Parks and Recreation Department approved during the Board of Commissioners Work Session on Tuesday, October 11. All items will have to be approved at the BOC regular meeting on Thursday, October 20.

Read full story
1 comments
Forsyth County, GA

Forsyth County Commissioners to approve over $10 million for road, water and sewer projects

A section of the McGinnis Ferry Widening Project in Forsyth County(Image by Forsyth County Government) (Forsyth County, GA) Over $10 million was approved for road, water and sewer projects in Forsyth County during the Board of Commissioners (BOC) Work Session meeting on Tuesday, October 11. All items will have to be approved at the BOC regular meeting on Thursday, October 20.

Read full story
4 comments

Here’s how Forsyth County residents can safely dispose of hazardous materials in their houses

The Hazardous Household Waste Recycling & Disposal Event is on Saturday, November 5(Image by Getty Images) (Forsyth County, GA) Tired of staring at those leftover cans of paint, pesticides or gasoline in the garage? Keep Forsyth County Beautiful (KFCB) is giving residents the opportunity to get rid of them safely.

Read full story
1 comments
Forsyth County, GA

Forsyth County Commissioners approve almost $14 million for two new fire station buildings

Forsyth County Fire Station #15(Image by Matt Allen for Google Maps) (Forsyth County, GA) The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners (BOC) has approved nearly $14 million for the construction of two fire station buildings in Forsyth County. Those fire stations will take the place of the existing Fire Stations #9 and #15, which need to be expanded.

Read full story
1 comments
Forsyth County, GA

FoCo Commissioners to consider adopting partial update to Comprehensive Plan

The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners will consider adopting a partial update to its Comprehensive Plan on Oct. 20(Image by Forsyth County Government) (Forsyth County, GA) The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners (BOC) will consider adopting a partial update to its Comprehensive Plan during its regular meeting on Thursday, October 20.

Read full story
Forsyth County, GA

State School Superintendent endorses FoCo BOE candidate, another drops out of race

The Forsyth County Board of Education building in Cumming, GA(Image by Justine Lookenott) (Forsyth County, GA) Mike Valdes, the Republican candidate for the Forsyth County Board of Education District 5 seat, has received an endorsement from the highest-ranking education leader in Georgia.

Read full story
Cumming, GA

Cumming Fair opens to excited crowd on picture perfect day

The 2022 "Fair Nights under Midway Lights" Cumming Country Fair & Festival opened on Thursday, October 7(Image by Justine Lookenott) (Forsyth County, GA) The 2022 "Fair Nights under Midway Lights" Cumming Country Fair & Festival opened Thursday, October 7 to clear blue skies, bright sunshine and mild temperatures in the 70s.

Read full story
Cumming, GA

Cumming Police Chief talks safety plans for the Cumming Fair

The Cumming Country Fair & Festival in 2014(Image by Cumming Fairgrounds Facebook Page) (Forsyth County, GA) While organizers have been finalizing the details for rides, food and attractions for the "Fair Nights under Midway Lights" Cumming Country Fair & Festival, Forsyth County first responders have been busy finalizing their plans for keeping everyone at the Fair safe.

Read full story
1 comments
Cumming, GA

Boil Water Advisory issued for parts of Cumming

A Boil Water Advisory (BWA) has been issued by the City of Cumming on Oct. 6 for residents on Turner Road(Photo by Unsplash) (Forsyth County, GA) A Boil Water Advisory (BWA) has been issued by the City of Cumming for residents on and around Turner Road due to a water main break that occurred on Thursday, October 6.

Read full story
1 comments
Forsyth County, GA

FoCo teacher honored at Hispanic Heritage Month celebration

Vince Cardoso was honored for his dedication to education in Forsyth County during the FoCo Hispanic Heritage Month celebration on October 4(Image by Justine Lookenott) (Forsyth County, GA) National Hispanic Heritage Month is celebrated from Sept. 19 through Oct. 19. With the theme “Unidos,” (the Spanish word for unity), Forsyth County held its own celebration on Tuesday, Oct. 4 at the Forsyth County Arts and Learning (FoCal) Center.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy