City of Cumming considering regulations on short-term rentals

Short-term rentals in the City of Cumming may be facing some regulations in the future (Image by Getty Images)

(Forsyth County, GA) Short-term rentals in the City of Cumming may be facing some regulations in the future.

City Attorney Kevin Tallant presented a draft ordinance concerning short-term rentals at the October 18th Cumming City Council meeting that would require short-term rentals like Airbnb, Vrbo and Swimply (pool rentals) to apply for a permit with the City.

The idea has been discussed at past meetings and some surrounding cities and counties have already passed similar ordinances.

“The concept is not to shut that [short-term rentals] down,” Tallant said. “The concept is to regulate it in a way that the City is protected so that we don't end up with houses that are turning into party pads every weekend where you have 25, 30 or 40 people spending a weekend in the house, disrupting neighbors, messing up sewage systems and septic systems, causing noise ordinance violations and that sort of thing... that's the concept behind this.”

Swimply allows owners to rent out their pools to the public (Image by Getty Images)

The permitting process would allow the City to collect a permit fee and keep track of the businesses.

“Frankly, it's a way that the City can and, some people would say, should, regulate when people take their residential properties and essentially turn it into a side business by leasing it out on Vrbo or Airbnb, and certainly Swimply,” Tallant said.

Another reason for the suggestion is to make it easier for the Cumming Police to respond to noise complaints.

Tallant said that as of now, an officer will get a noise complaint, respond to the call and then find out the people don't live at the residence. That cycle may repeat every weekend. The ordinance would aim to prevent that.

“We can get the house inspected, make sure it's safe to have that many people in it where it's appropriate to,” Tallant said. “Make sure if they are on an on-site sewage disposal system that the County Health Department has inspected it to make sure it's functioning properly so we don't get that kind of a problem… But as of right now, if he gets the noise ordinance complaint, there's nothing that we can do. It's just a noise ordinance complaint. They deal with it and then you go on from there.”

Surrounding counties and cities have also adopted ordinances concerning short-term rentals (Image by Getty Images)

No action was taken on the ordinance that day; Tallant requested the City Council take a look at it and offer their feedback.

To watch the full video of the October 18 Cumming City Council meeting, click here .

