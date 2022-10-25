Republican senators to join Herschel Walker on campaign stop in Forsyth County

Walker last campaigned in Forsyth County on September 8 while on his “Restore America Bus Tour” (Image by Justine Lookenott)

(Forsyth County, GA) Senate candidate Herschel Walker (R) is making a second stop in Forsyth County on Thursday, October 27.

Walker last campaigned in Forsyth County on September 8 while on his “ Restore America Bus Tour .”

This time he will be joined by several other notable Republican politicians and candidates, including U.S. Congressional Candidate Dr. Rich McCormick (R), Senator Lindsey Graham (R-South Carolina) and Senator Ted Cruz (R-Texas).

The event will be held on October 27 at The Cigar Shoppe at 4320 Settendown Village Road in Cumming at 10 a.m.

Senate candidate Herschel Walker (R) is making a second stop in Forsyth County on Thursday, October 27 (Image by Forsyth County Republican Party)

On the evening of that same day, the Forsyth County Republican Party will be hosting three more candidates running for the Georgia Assembly to discuss their priorities if they are elected.

These candidates are:

Rep. Todd Jones - District 25

Brent Cox - Candidate for House District 28

Shawn Still - Candidate for Senate District 48

The event will be held at the Forsyth GOP Headquarters at 540 Lake Center Parkway in Cumming on Thursday, October 27 at 7 p.m.

The Forsyth County Republican Party will be hosting an event for three candidates running for the Georgia Assembly (Image by Forsyth County Republican Party)

McCormick will also be featured at a door-knocking event, “Cumming Super Saturday”, hosted by Turning Point Action on October 29 at 10 a.m. at Fowler Park at 4110 Carolene Way in Cumming.

Dr. Rich McCormick will be at a door-knocking event in Cumming on October 29 (Image by Forsyth County Republican Party)

Governor Brian Kemp’s (R) bus tour will also be making a stop in Cumming on Tuesday, November 1 at the Cumming Cigar Company at 203 East Main Street at 2 p.m.

Governor Brian Kemp’s (R) bus tour will also be making a stop in Cumming on November 1 (Image by Forsyth County Republican Party)

The Forsyth County Georgia Democrats do not have any planned events for this week. However, former President Barack Obama will be joining Governor candidate Stacey Abrams at the Gateway Center Arena in College Park on Friday, October 28.

For more information on the Republican events, visit forsyth.gop . Information on Democrat events can be found at focodems.com .

If you have a news tip in Forsyth County, contact Justine Lookenott at justine.lookenott@newsbreak.com .