New businesses in Cumming could be required to follow new design code

Cumming City Hall in Cumming, GA (Image by Justine Lookenott)

(Forsyth County, GA) Buildings in the City of Cumming may soon be required to follow a certain design standard.

A zoning ordinance amendment for building design review guidelines has been discussed in the past few City Council meetings by members of the Department of Planning and Zoning.

During the Cumming City Council meeting on October 18, Planning and Zoning Department Director Scott Morgan introduced a draft ordinance to be considered by the Council.

“As you know, we just completed our five-year update of our comprehensive plan,” Morgan said. “And as part of that effort with the Steering Committee, it came out of this that we wanted to try to put together some design guidelines that we have, and these are architectural design guidelines for what we're trying to look for in the city for certain areas but certainly for commercial design guidelines. So the effort really began there.”

Buildings in the City of Cumming may soon be required to follow a certain design standard (Image by City of Cumming)

One of the goals of the ordinance is for the City to start considering aesthetics when it comes to its buildings.

Among the encouraged guidelines in the draft are awnings over windows, avoiding monotonous building walls, incorporating pedestrian plazas, and wider sidewalks to allow for amenities such as lighting, benches and streetscapes.

Morgan said the Planning Committee brainstormed how to go about making the ordinance, including a design review board, but opted to go through an application process.

“They apply to myself in the Planning Department,” Morgan said. “In terms of a design review application, they present us their elevation survey and so forth. And then I will get it to y'all and to our planning commissioners and we basically have a seven to 21-day window to review the design that's being proposed and say if meets our design guidelines or does not meet our design guidelines, and of course, if it doesn't we give them feedback on that as to what they need to do to improve that.”

Incorporating pedestrian plazas will be one of the encouraged designs for the suggested building design ordinance (Image by City of Cumming)

In terms of a timeline for the draft ordinance, he said he would like to bring the suggestion before the Planning Commission on November 15 for review and then bring it back to the City Council on December 20. This will give the City Council time to look at the design guidelines and provide feedback.

If passed, the new guidelines would only apply to new buildings within city limits.

To watch the full October 18th City Council meeting, click here .