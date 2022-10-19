FoCo homeless woman mentioned during gubernatorial debate tells why she was denied ballot

Governor Brian Kemp (R) and Stacey Abrams (D) at the gubernatorial debate on October 17 (Image by Georgia Public Broadcasting)

Correction: An earlier version of this article stated that Melissa Clink, the leader of the Forsyth County Georgia Democrats, put Barbara Helm in contact with the Stacey Abrams campaign. Clink put Helm in contact with the Democratic Party of Georgia’s Voter Protection Team. Clink later learned that Abram’s campaign had been alerted of the situation.

(Forsyth County, GA) On Monday, October 17, Governor Brian Kemp (R), Stacey Abrams (D) and Shane Hazel (L) took to the stage for a debate held by the Atlanta Press Club in a fight to be the next governor of Georgia.

That same day, early voting opened up in Forsyth County and all of Georgia, a topic that was addressed at the debate by Abrams, who has accused Kemp of promoting voter suppression through several actions like the passing of S.B. 202, or the “Election Integrity Act of 2021.”

Among the examples of voter suppression, Abrams said during the debate that a woman in Forsyth County was denied a provisional ballot that day due to a series of voter challenges submitted by private citizens.

Who is this woman and what exactly happened?

Denied the vote

Barbara Helm has been experiencing home insecurity for years. While she said she has lived in Forsyth County for decades, she has also spent shorter periods of time in Florida, South Carolina, and other cities around Georgia. She came back to Forsyth County about one year ago and has been alternating between living in her car and staying with friends and family.

Melissa Clink, who is the leader of the Forsyth County Georgia Democrats, said she normally receives calls from people with election-related questions in the time leading up to an election. Helm had given her a call before asking general questions about the Democratic candidates. She received another call from Helm on the first day of Advance Voting.

“She said, ‘hey, I just tried to go vote and they said I can't,’” Clink said. “She said ‘they told me that somebody challenged me in March, and then again in June, and I got a notice in the mail, but I don't live there anymore because I'm homeless.’”

Earlier this year, Forsyth County made national news when a private citizen challenged the eligibility of over 13,000 voters. Several more challenges have been submitted since then, including a recent one of over 15,000 people that was dismissed during the last board of elections meeting on Tuesday, October 11.

Just today a homeless woman was denied the right to vote in Forsyth County because she did not recieve a provisional ballot because she had been challenged - Stacey Abrams (D)

Helm said she had called the Forsyth County Elections Office that day to ask some questions about the candidates when she received the news. She said she had currently registered her address as one of the Forsyth County Post Offices (the U.S. Postal Service allows for their addresses to be used by those experiencing housing insecurity) but said she was told that because she had not updated that address in the system with the Elections Office before the deadline on October 11, she was not eligible to vote in the November 8 election.

“I had no knowledge that I was not registered, I thought I was at the same registration place as usual,” stated Helm. “...I was like really? I had no clue you could even do that, I mean I was just ready to go vote, I had no clue you could even do that.”

After talking with Helm, Clink put her in contact with the Georgia Democratic Party's Voter Protection Team. She later learned that the Abrams campaign had been alerted of the situation.

The Forsyth County Voter Registrations & Elections building (Image by Forsyth County Government)

Voter challenges

The Elections Board has been split on some of the voter challenge cases they have faced but have unanimously voted to dismiss the two larger voter challenge submissions.

Democratic Appointee Anita Tucker has been outspoken against the voter challenges. She said she has only received “third-party” information on the case and is communicating with the other board members to address the situation.

“In my opinion, we need to review whether she needs to be put back on the rolls, with all the evidence, clearly,” Tucker said. “One of the reasons that I vote against removing voters so strongly is that things like this can happen and we have just disenfranchised somebody.”

Elections Director Mandi Smith could not be reached for comment at the time of this article’s publication.

The General Election and Special Election is on Tuesday, November 8.

To watch the full gubernatorial debate, click here.

If you have a news tip in Forsyth County, contact Justine Lookenott at justine.lookenott@newsbreak.com.