FoCo park to get $2M in improvements, other parks to get paddle board rentals

Bennett Park in Forsyth County (Image by Forsyth County Government)

(Forsyth County, GA) A request for money to revitalize the first park in Forsyth County was just one of a few items related to the Parks and Recreation Department approved during the Board of Commissioners Work Session on Tuesday, October 11. All items will have to be approved at the BOC regular meeting on Thursday, October 20.

Bennett Park

A motion was passed to authorize the Parks and Recreation Department to apply for the Improving Neighborhood Outcomes in Disproportionately Impacted Communities Grant under the American Rescue Plan / State Fiscal Recovery Funds in the amount of $2,000,000.

The grant, which requires the funds to go to a park that falls under certain qualifications, will fund a complete revitalization of the chosen park. The Parks and Recreation Department requested that the grant funds be put toward Bennett Park at 5930 Burruss Mill Road in Cumming, which is the first park to be built in Forsyth County.

Eagles Beak Park

A motion was passed to approve $5,700 to install two Falcon cameras at Eagles Beak Park at 8420 Old Federal Road.

Jim Pryor, the director of the Parks and Recreation Department, said the cameras are solar-powered and are not security cameras but are tag readers. Some other parks in the county already have them installed.

“They've been very beneficial to us to catch some vandalism acts, of knowing who was going in and out and at what times,” Pryor said. “We just recently opened Eagles Beak Park, we have two entrances in and out of that park area and we are wanting to put two of those flock cameras there.”

Paddleboard Rental Services

A motion was passed to approve a Special Services Agreement with Burton Outdoor Adventures LLC to operate a paddleboard rental service at Young Deer Park, Charleston Park and Shady Grove Campground.

The summary of the BOC work session meeting can be found here . A video of the meeting can be found here .

If you have a news tip in Forsyth County, contact Justine Lookenott at justine.lookenott@newsbreak.com.