Forsyth County Commissioners to approve over $10 million for road, water and sewer projects

A section of the McGinnis Ferry Widening Project in Forsyth County (Image by Forsyth County Government)

(Forsyth County, GA) Over $10 million was approved for road, water and sewer projects in Forsyth County during the Board of Commissioners (BOC) Work Session meeting on Tuesday, October 11. All items will have to be approved at the BOC regular meeting on Thursday, October 20.

Road Projects

Ronald Reagan Boulevard Extension Project

A motion was passed to approve $2,195,601 for a Change Order for the Ronald Reagan Boulevard Extension project under contract with GP’s Enterprises with the approval of a Budget Resolution.

The Change Order includes a Reinforced Slope Stabilization design and construction change in order to address erosion, road stability and steep slopes.

McGinnis Ferry Widening Project

A motion was passed to approve $3,218,235 for project management provided by Project Support and Construction Engineering and Inspection Services for 38 months. This is part of the ongoing project to widen 1.5 miles of McGinnis Ferry Road in the southern portion of Forsyth County.

A project map of the Mcginnis Ferry Widening Project in Forsyth County (Image by Forsyth County Government)

SR 9 at Jewell Bennett Road Improvement Project

A motion was passed for the approval of a Right of Way (ROW) Agreement between Forsyth County and the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) for Federal Aid projects.

The agreement allows Forsyth County to perform Right of Way acquisitions because of the proposed federally funded project. GDOT will be required to reimburse the county for the ROW cost in the amount of $656,000.

Water and Sewer Projects

Groundwater Treatment System

A motion was passed to approve $108,800 for the Potassium Permanganate Groundwater Remediation Pilot Test B in order to install the groundwater treatment system for the Hightower Landfill.

Antioch Water Treatment Plant Phase 2 Expansion Project

A motion was passed to approve $1,534,736.72 to Reeves Young, LLC to deduct the remaining balance of the contract for final payment and closeout of the project.

Water and Sewer Infrastructure Grant

A motion was approved “time sensitive” to award Fowler WRF Return Flow to Lake Lanier Engineering and Design Services a $4,387,330 Water and Sewer Infrastructure Grant.

The summary of the BOC work session meeting can be found here . A video of the meeting can be found here .

If you have a news tip in Forsyth County, contact Justine Lookenott at justine.lookenott@newsbreak.com.