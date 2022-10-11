Forsyth County Commissioners approve almost $14 million for two new fire station buildings

Forsyth County Fire Station #15 (Image by Matt Allen for Google Maps)

(Forsyth County, GA) The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners (BOC) has approved nearly $14 million for the construction of two fire station buildings in Forsyth County. Those fire stations will take the place of the existing Fire Stations #9 and #15, which need to be expanded.

Final approval for the funds was given on Thursday, October 6 during the BOC regular meeting. The money, which totals $13,899,142, was approved to Kevin Price Construction for the labor, materials and equipment needed for the construction of Fire Stations #9 and #15.

The BOC also approved a Task Order with NOVA Engineering and Environmental for $68,137 for inspection services and construction materials testing for the new stations.

During an interview in August, Fire Department Division Chief and Public Information Officer Jason Shivers said the two fire stations are being moved to different locations to allow for bigger facilities. Construction is expected to start at the end of this year or the beginning of 2023.

In August, the BOC also approved the $627,500 purchase of a parcel of land to be the future home of Fire Station 10. Currently located on Old Atlanta Road, a bigger facility will be built for Fire Station 10 on the corner of Old Atlanta Road and James Burgess Road. Construction will not begin on that project for several years.

Forsyth County Fire Station #10 (Image by Google Maps)

The 5.02 acre plot on the corner of Old Atlanta Road and James Burgess Road will allow for a bigger station with full facilities (Image by Google Maps)

If you have a news tip in Forsyth County, contact Justine Lookenott at justine.lookenott@newsbreak.com .