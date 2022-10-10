State School Superintendent endorses FoCo BOE candidate, another drops out of race

The Forsyth County Board of Education building in Cumming, GA (Image by Justine Lookenott)

(Forsyth County, GA) Mike Valdes, the Republican candidate for the Forsyth County Board of Education District 5 seat, has received an endorsement from the highest-ranking education leader in Georgia.

On Thursday, October 6, State Superintendent of Schools Richard Woods (R) announced his endorsement of Valdes.

“I came to know Mike Valdes as he worked tirelessly for the students and parents of Forsyth County,” Woods said. “As a dad of three students himself, Mike understands what is important for our kids and families, and for student outcomes. He has also demonstrated his commitment to our educators by working hard to understand and address their real concerns. I believe Mike is a highly qualified candidate, and I am pleased to offer Mike my full endorsement, and hope you will support him in the coming election.”

Valdes has over 20 years of experience in civil engineering and construction management, including managing large-scale teams and individual budgets of up to $500 million.

Since announcing his campaign, Valdes has participated in several local political events, including the Town Hall on Tax Assessments and Mitigation Measures held last June and the Public Safety Town Hall that was held on Tuesday, September 20.

According to the press release, Valdes is the father of three FCS students and emphasizes parental involvement in children’s education.

He has stated the following goals for FCS:

“Maximizing teacher pay and benefits”

“Prioritizing academic rigor and student outcomes”

“Providing for vocational pathways”

“Seeking judicious investment of tax dollars”

Valdes also states in the press release that he “has also committed to protecting the investments of Forsyth County residents by ensuring our schools continue to remain safe and focused on what’s important so that Forsyth County Schools can continue to lead the State in academic performance and student outcomes for many years to come.”

Valdes also received an endorsement from FCSB Chairman Wes McCall on Thursday, September 22.

A Meet and Greet event for Valdes will be held on Tuesday, October 18 at Legends Distillery in Cumming from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. Other representatives such as State Senator Greg Dolezal and State Representative Todd Jones will also be present.

A flyer for a Meet and Greet event with District 5 BOE candidate Mike Valdes (R) (Image by Forsyth County Republican Party)

District 5 Democratic Candidate

Valdes’ opponent, Elaine Padgett (D), received an endorsement from Representative Carolyn Bourdeaux (D-District 7) on Tuesday, September 6. She also received the 2022 Gun Sense Candidate distinction from Moms Demand Action (for Gun Sense in America), a grassroots movement advocating for public safety measures to combat gun violence.

Voters wanting to meet Padgett can attend her Coffee with Elaine Padgett event on Saturday, October 15 at The Bagel Hole from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. in Cumming.

The two candidates will be facing off during the General Election and Special Election on November 8.

BOE Candidate withdraws from race

The BOE seat for District 1, currently held by Chairman Wes McCall (R), is also open for this election.

Janna Kregoski, the Democratic candidate for BOE District 1, has dropped out of the race after moving from her district, leaving McCall to run unopposed.

Kregoski’s name remains on the ballot with a stamp across it reading “withdrawn.”

Janna Kregoski, the Democratic candidate for BOE District 1, has dropped out of the race after moving from her district (Image by Forsyth County Voter Registrations & Elections Office)

