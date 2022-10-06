Boil Water Advisory issued for parts of Cumming

A Boil Water Advisory (BWA) has been issued by the City of Cumming on Oct. 6 for residents on Turner Road (Photo by Unsplash)

(Forsyth County, GA) A Boil Water Advisory (BWA) has been issued by the City of Cumming for residents on and around Turner Road due to a water main break that occurred on Thursday, October 6.

The ruptured water line was repaired, refilled and flushed earlier on Thursday. The City is waiting for the results of the laboratory samples that were sent to the lab. The BWA will be lifted if the test results indicate that the lines are not contaminated by bacteria.

The following streets have been affected by the water main break:

Turner Road from Market Place Boulevard to the end of the road

Goldmine Road

Rising Mist Lane from Turner Road to Admiral Point

Skyline Drive

Lakewood Road

Bald Ridge Drive

Chattahoochee Lane

Edgewater Road

Lakeview Lane

A map of where the Boil Water Advisory is in effect in Cumming on Oct. 6 (Image by City of Cumming)

Citizens in these areas should boil their drinking water until the BWA is lifted. Water should be brought to a rolling boil for at least one minute prior to being used for cooking, drinking or preparing baby food, as well as brushing teeth. The City also advises citizens to flush their house plumbing once water pressure is restored.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), you may wash your hands, do laundry and water houseplants as normal. For more specifics, refer to the CDC’s boil water advisory page.

The advisory is expected to be lifted sometime on Friday, October 7.

For more information on BWAs and what to do during an advisory, click here .