FoCo teacher honored at Hispanic Heritage Month celebration

Justine Lookenott

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3U4fcC_0iNZFQIa00
Vince Cardoso was honored for his dedication to education in Forsyth County during the FoCo Hispanic Heritage Month celebration on October 4(Image by Justine Lookenott)

(Forsyth County, GA) National Hispanic Heritage Month is celebrated from Sept. 19 through Oct. 19. With the theme “Unidos,” (the Spanish word for unity), Forsyth County held its own celebration on Tuesday, Oct. 4 at the Forsyth County Arts and Learning (FoCal) Center.

The event was put on by the Forsyth County School District and OneForsyth, which was founded by the Forsyth County Chamber of Commerce to “position and foster Forsyth County as an inclusive, thriving community for all.

The celebration included music, food from Palapas Bar and Grill and art displays.

Julie Brennan, owner of My Forsyth Magazine and originally from Puerto Rico, opened the event by describing the Latino love for sharing, food, music and pride in their culture.

“This is what we’re all about, we’re about community,” Brennan said. “Yes, we’re proud of who we are, we’re proud of our inheritance, but we’re also very very proud and honored to be part of the U.S.”

Oziel "Ozzie" Rodriguez, an entrepreneur and the owner of Palapas Bar and Grill, noted the growth of the county’s Hispanic population since he moved to the area. According to Rodriguez, there were 7,300 Hispanics in the county, or 6.3 percent of the population. As of 2021, that number has grown to almost 26,000, or 9.8 percent of the population.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hCzsM_0iNZFQIa00
"Ozzie" Rodriguez is the owner of Palapas Bar and Grill, which provided food for the FoCo Hispanic Heritage Month celebration on October 4(Image by Justine Lookenott)

He spoke about the importance of “unidos” for the city, county, community, state, country and the world.

“Unidos will make our community stronger and not weaker,” Rodriguez said. “Unidos, we will be able to fight threats, domestic violence, teen pregnancy, dropouts, and the challenges we have in the safety of our community. Unidos will be able to overcome the deficiencies in our education…Unidos, let's not build a wall, but a bridge towards many.”

Dr. Josh Lowe, the principal of Forsyth Central High School, surprised a teacher who he believes “is in education for the right reasons” with the 2022 Forsyth County National Hispanic Heritage Month Leadership in Education Award.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mtp4V_0iNZFQIa00
Vince Cardoso and Julie Brennan hug after Cardoso was given an award honoring his dedication to education in Forsyth County(Image by Justine Lookenott)

Vince Cardoso has been teaching in the county for almost 40 years and is the founder of La Familia Hispana, which is a leadership program for Hispanic students at FCHS.

Cardoso said he does not consider teaching his job, but his calling.

“I have a great group of kids, we have a great county,” Cardoso said. “We have a great superintendent, and I have a principal who pretty much supports anything we want to do to help the kids and they have made it very easy. We get the credit, but this [award] is not mine, it belongs to La Familia Hispana.”

Among the artwork displays were art and letters from Latin American children describing life in the region.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wMdZv_0iNZFQIa00
Latin American children describe what life in their region is like in the "Letters from Latin America" display(Image by Justine Lookenott)

Hispanic students from Denmark High School also made artwork relating to their heritage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03S1Xq_0iNZFQIa00
Hispanic Denmark High School students made art relating to their heritage and what it means to them(Image by Justine Lookenott)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=094a8j_0iNZFQIa00
"Immigration: The Forgotten" by Brenda Quintero-Cruz(Image by Justine Lookenott)

City of Cumming Mayor Troy Brumbalow presented a proclamation recognizing Sept. 15 through Oct. 15 as National Hispanic Heritage Month during the City Council regular meeting on Tuesday, Sept. 20.

The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners will also proclaim Sept. 15 through Oct. 15 as Hispanic Heritage Month in Forsyth County at their next regular meeting on Thursday, Oct. 6.

