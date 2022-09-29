Sheriff High-Speed Chase Caught on Camera: Forsyth County deputy stops driver going 150 mph

Footage of a Forsyth County deputy pursuing a driver going at speeds of up to 150 mph on September 24 (Image by Forsyth County Sheriff's Office)

(Forsyth County, GA) The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office has stopped yet another high-speed driver from outside Forsyth County, according to a Facebook post from the FCSO.

On Saturday, September 24, at around 10:30 p.m. a Forsyth County Sheriff’s Deputy observed two cars coming up behind him on GA 400 Northbound. The cars were moving at a high speed and weaving through traffic. The drivers were driving at 100 mph when they passed the deputy and accelerating, eventually reaching 150 mph and passing other cars on the right shoulder.

As the deputy began to chase the two cars, one exited off Buford Highway while the other stayed on GA 400. The deputy pursued the car remaining on the highway, whose driver exited on Bald Ridge Road and drove into city limits, reaching 100 mph before being stopped on Pilgrim Mill Road by the deputy who performed a precision immobilization technique (PIT) maneuver.

According to the report, the driver, 27-year-old Tejas Desai from Buford, stated that he was already driving 140 mph and there was no reason to stop after going that fast.

Desai was arrested for Reckless Driving and Felony Fleeing. The same car Desai was driving was seen by the deputy the night before speeding at 178 mph in the opposite direction of the deputy.

Other high-speed pursuits

The FCSO has been tackling several high-speed chases this year.

In August, a deputy was attempting to pull over four women suspected of shoplifting when they attempted to drive away.

Last spring, two drivers going at speeds of 120 mph and 145 mph were arrested as well.

All the drivers in these incidents were from outside of Forsyth County.

If you have a news tip in Forsyth County, contact Justine Lookenott at justine.lookenott@newsbreak.com .

