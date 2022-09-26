Forsyth County School Board chairman endorses BOE candidate

Justine Lookenott

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AtYJ2_0iB4wYmP00
Mike Valdes is the Republican candidate for District 5 of the Forsyth County Board of Education(Image by votemikevaldes.com)

(Forsyth County, GA) A Forsyth County Board of Education (BOE) candidate recently received an endorsement from the chairman of the BOE.

On Thursday, September 22, Chairman Wes McCall announced his endorsement of Mike Valdes, who is running as a Republican for a position on the BOE to represent District 5.

“Family values and a willingness to listen are so important in our schools right now,” McCall said. “Mike understands these values and how important these are to our community. Mike’s passion to serve the next generation, and willingness to listen to his community, is why I support him for the Board of Education.”

Valdes has over 20 years of experience in Civil Engineering and Construction Management, including managing large-scale teams and individual budgets of up to $500 million.

Since announcing his campaign, Valdes has participated in several local political events, including the Town Hall on Tax Assessments and Mitigation Measures held last June and the Public Safety Town Hall that was held on Tuesday, September 20.

The father of three FCSD students, Valdes emphasizes parental involvement in children’s education.

His goals for the FCSD include:

  • “Maximizing teacher pay and benefits”
  • “Prioritizing academic rigor and student outcomes”
  • “Providing for vocational pathways”
  • “Seeking judicious investment of tax dollars”
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FQvas_0iB4wYmP00
Mike Valdes with his family(Image by votemikevaldes.com)

According to the press release from his campaign, Valdes “has also committed to protecting the investments of Forsyth County residents by ensuring our schools continue to remain safe and focused on what’s important so that Forsyth County Schools can continue to lead the State in academic performance and student outcomes for many years to come.”

Valdes’ opponent, Elaine Padgett (D), received an endorsement from Representative Carolyn Bourdeaux (D-District 7) on Tuesday, September 6. She also received the 2022 Gun Sense Candidate distinction from Moms Demand Action (for Gun Sense in America), a grassroots movement advocating for public safety measures to combat gun violence.

The two candidates will be facing off during the General Election and Special Election on November 8.

# Mike Valdes# Forsyth County Board of Educat# November 8 election# endorsement# Chairman Wes McCall

I cover local news in Forsyth County, GA. My debut into the writing world began at the age of 10 when I won an essay contest in Around Acworth Magazine in which I wrote about spending the summer with my pet goat, Eclair. Since graduating from Kennesaw State University, I have been published in several newspapers and magazines in the Atlanta area including The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the Atlanta School Guide, What Now Atlanta, Newcomer Magazine, the Marietta Daily Journal and the Cherokee Tribune.

