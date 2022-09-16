What does the future hold for transportation projects in Forsyth County?

The 2022 Forsyth County Transportation Summit will be held on Thursday, October 13 (Image by Forsyth County Government)

(Forsyth County, GA) Interested in the state of transportation in Forsyth County? Several local and state leaders will be discussing just that at the 2022 Forsyth County Transportation Summit on Thursday, October 13.

The summit gives Forsyth County residents a chance to ask questions and learn about the future of transportation throughout the County (Image by Forsyth County Government)

Hosted by The Rotary Club of Forsyth County and the Forsyth County Chamber of Commerce, the summit gives Forsyth County residents a chance to ask questions and learn about the future of transportation throughout the County.

“The Transportation Summit is a unique opportunity each year for our residents, business leaders and partners to get a snapshot of the progress of transportation projects in the county,” said Forsyth County Manager Kevin Tanner. “This year, attendees will not only see the progress we have made over the past year in our transportation infrastructure, but they will also get a look into the future as we discuss future major projects, funding sources and solutions for traffic in our growing communities.”

The following speakers will be present at the summit:

Georgia Department of Transportation Commissioner Russell McMurry

Representative Rick Jasperse (R-11th District)

Forsyth County Board of Commissioners Chairman Alfred John

Forsyth County Manager Kevin Tanner

Forsyth County Chamber of Commerce past board chair Carter Patterson

The 2022 Forsyth County Transportation Summit speaker list (Image by Forsyth County Government)

The summit’s schedule is listed below:

11:30 a.m. registration opens and Coffee & Conversations

12:00 p.m. lunch buffet opens

12:30 p.m. Transportation Summit begins

Among the topics to be discussed, John said they will be highlighting the importance of the partnership with the state of Georgia and why the relationship is so important for transportation success in Forsyth County.

“We are also excited to present our first Forsyth County Champion in Transportation Award in partnership with the Forsyth Chamber,” John said. “In all, it is truly an exciting event for anyone wanting to see how the County is working to deliver lower commute times.”

Tickets for the Transportation Summit and lunch are $35. Virtual viewing is also available at no charge.

The Forsyth County Transportation Summit will be held on Thursday, October 13 at 12:30 p.m. at Browns Bridge Church at 3860 Browns Ridge Road in Cumming.

For tickets, details and virtual viewing, visit focotransportationsummit.com .