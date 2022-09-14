Eli Manning makes stop in Forsyth County for store grand opening

Former NFL quarterback Eli Manning came to Forsyth County to help cut the ribbon for the grand opening of BBQGuys on September 14 (Image by Justine Lookenott)

(Forsyth County, GA) Former NFL quarterback Eli Manning came to Forsyth County to help cut the ribbon for the grand opening of BBQGuys at Halcyon in Alpharetta on Wednesday, September 14.

Founded in 1998, BBQGuys provides customers with the items they need to build their own outdoor kitchens. While this mostly includes BBQ grills, it also offers items such as patio furniture, grilling accessories and outdoor refrigerators.

Since its creation, the business has been mentioned in several national publications and won numerous awards, including being selected as the National Small Business of the Week in 2019 by the U.S. Senate Committee on Small Business and Entrepreneurship.

BBQGuys' showroom at Halcyon in Alpharetta (Image by Justine Lookenott)

The new BBQGuys location includes 20,000 square feet of office space. With a 6,000 square-foot showroom, the location is “designed to welcome contractors, builders, and other commercial partners as well as retail customers to design the outdoor space of their dreams,” according to the company’s website .

In March of 2021, Eli Manning, along with his dad Archie Manning, joined BBQGuys and helped to launch the company’s first national television and prime-time commercials. The pair are also investors in the company.

Eli Manning signs autographs during the BBQGuys grand opening at Halcyon on September 14 (Image by Justine Lookenott)

The BBQGuys showroom was packed during the grand opening event and was attended by local and state leaders, including State Senator Greg Dolezal (R-27th District ), Forsyth County Commissioner Chairman Alfred John (R-District 1) and County Commissioner Laura Semanson (R-District 5).

Before the ribbon cutting, CEO Russ Wheeler, John and Dolezal all gave a few words.

Dolezal related his experience with the company when there was a small defect with one of the products they ordered.

“Once we let the team at BBQGuys know about it, it was one of the best customer service experiences that we’ve experienced in a world where usually customer service is pretty mediocre,” Dolezal said. “Y’all went above and beyond to make it right for us and we’re grateful.”

Forsyth County Commissioner Laura Semanson takes a picture with Eli Manning at BBQGuys' grand opening event (Image by Justine Lookenott)

Wheeler gave a special thanks to Eli Manning, who did not speak at the event, for attending the grand opening.

“He's a member of our private equity group, Brand Velocity Partners and also investor and brand ambassador,” Wheeler said. “So we’re thrilled [with] all the excitement he’s helped bring to the brand.”

Velvet City Sound performs at the BBQGuys' grand opening event on September 14 (Image by Justine Lookenott)

BBQGuys at Halcyon will be open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. For more information, visit bbqguys.com .

If you have a news tip in Forsyth County, contact Justine Lookenott at justine.lookenott@newsbreak.com.