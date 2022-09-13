Potential changes in the works for displaying business signs in Forsyth County

Two public hearings are in the works concerning changes to sign laws in Forsyth County (Image by Michelle Hall)

(Forsyth County, GA) Window signs and electronic message boards may be more present around Forsyth County, and citizens can provide their input on the matter. That is because the Board of Commissioners (BOC) voted during the September 6 work session to schedule two public hearings concerning changes to the Sign Ordinance and Unified Development Code.

Changes to the ordinance and code were first brought up at the previous BOC work session meeting on August 9.

Planning Manager Michael Chapman outlines the proposed changes to sign laws to the Board of Commissioners (Image by Justine Lookenott)

Michael Chapman, the planning manager for the Department of Planning and Community Development, said there were three main categories of changes being suggested.

1. One category of proposals is just cleaning up the wording of some of the laws. For example, in the Casselberry Overlay (zoning district), Chapman said the law is just interpreted as prohibiting electronic signs.

“Rather than just having that interpretation, we're going to insert that wording in there,” Chapman said. “Effectively, there's no change on the ground. They’ve been prohibited, they're going to still be prohibited. It just comes out and specifically says ‘electronic signs are prohibited.’”

2. One proposal is to allow for window signs in the Buford Highway overlay district, which currently prohibits them. This amendment would allow for a small window sign up to four square feet.

3. The third amendment relates to electronic message boards. Currently, these boards are only allowed for certain kinds of properties including religious facilities, colleges, universities, schools, hospitals, etc…

“This amendment would expand that list of uses to include things like assembly halls, meeting halls, art galleries, conference centers, museums,” Chapman said. “Or places where you might see things like, event spaces, non-business type events, art galleries, things like that.”

One proposal would expand the list of properties allowed to have an electronic message boards (Image by Michelle Hall)

Chapman said they are aiming to have one public hearing in November and one in December as the proposals go through the proper channels.

For more information on the Forsyth County Sign Ordinance, click here . To watch the full work session meeting, visit forsythco.com/meetings .

If you have a news tip in Forsyth County, contact Justine Lookenott at justine.lookenott@ newsbreak.com.