Forsyth County government increasing salaries, benefits to keep quality workers on staff

(Forsyth County, GA) Eligible County employees will soon be getting a raise - some up to 18 percent over the next two years.

The salary increases were put in motion with the Forsyth County commissioners' approval of the County’s 2023 budget during their regular meeting on August 18. Heavy emphasis was put on increasing the salaries of first responders.

These increases were based on market salary information in the metro Atlanta area to ensure that these raises are competitive in the industry. According to the press release from the County, their approval put Forsyth County as one of the highest-paid counties in the state for public safety.

“Forsyth County is one the safest places to live and work in Georgia,” said County Manager Kevin Tanner. “This is only possible because of the dedication of our law enforcement, fire and 911 personnel. The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners values these employees and continues to do everything necessary to ensure that we can offer one of the most competitive pay and benefit packages in the area.”

First Responder Salary Raises

While the salary increases do include most County employees, $827,750.00 specifically was approved for employees at the Sheriff’s Office, Fire Department and E-911 Department.

First responders at these departments will receive an 18 percent raise over the next two years.

Broken down, this includes:

A four percent Cost of Living Adjustment (COLA) on September 26

A salary increase of up to 12 percent on January 1, 2023

A two percent salary increase at the beginning of 2024

Fire Chief Barry Head said that recruiting and retaining employees at public safety departments are some of the biggest challenges they currently face.

“This new pay package will help ensure that for those interested in a career of serving others before self, we remain a very attractive community in which to work,” Head said. “Even more importantly, this commitment to our existing employees sends the loud and clear message that they are appreciated and will help ensure that they remain a part of the Forsyth County Fire Department family. My deep and sincere appreciation goes out to the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners and County leadership for making this new pay initiative a reality.”

According to Sheriff Ron Freeman, the Sheriff’s Office is now “poised to be among the best-paid Sheriff’s Offices in Georgia.”

“In light of the ever-competitive recruiting market of metro-Atlanta and the severe shortages seen nationwide in the law enforcement profession, these adjustments are putting FCSO back into a competitive position to find the best and brightest to serve Forsyth County,” Freeman said.

More employee benefits

While general County staff are only eligible for the four percent COLA on January 1 of next year, the County also expanded its benefits package for all of its employees.

“Forsyth County took another substantial step forward for all County employees by creating a student loan payback program, a tuition reimbursement program and increasing the County’s 401(k) retirement contribution to a maximum of 15 percent,” said Tanner.

Along with the funds approved for employee salary raises, the County’s 2023 budget also allows a comprehensive market salary study to be conducted on all employees, including civilian employees working for a public safety department.

“The dedication of our Public Safety Telecommunicators is felt every day by this community, and that service is receiving its due with these new increases,” said Emergency Management Agency and 911 Director Chris Grimes. “This will allow us to ensure that we have the resources to recruit and retain the best emergency telecommunicators in the area and keep our County safe."

If you have a news tip in Forsyth County, contact Justine Lookenott at justine.lookenott@newsbreak.com.