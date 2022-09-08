Senate candidate Herschel Walker delivers speech to Forsyth County during bus tour of Georgia

Herschel Walker made a stop in Forsyth County on September 8, 2022, during his “Restore America Bus Tour” (Image by Justine Lookenott)

(Forsyth County, GA) Parking lots around the Cumming Cigar Company were packed on the morning of Thursday, September 8 as Herschel Walker (R) made a stop in Forsyth County on his “Restore America Bus Tour.”

The event was opened with a few words from State Senator Greg Dolezal (R-27th District) and two members from the Republican Women of Forsyth County (which hosted the event) before Walker took the stage.

Among the many topics he addressed, Walker said the “wokeness” he believes is coming into the military and schools was something that bothered him.

“Right now they’re talking about pronouns,” Walker said. “… I can promise you right now China ain’t talking about how you identify, they’re talking about war. They’re not talking about pronouns, they’re talking about bullets. Bullets don’t care what color your skin is.”

Herschel Walker's tour bus at the Cumming Cigar Company in Cumming, GA on September 8, 2022 (Image by Justine Lookenott)

Among the differing opinions Walker has with incumbent Senator Raphael Warnock (D-GA) is his approach to addressing racial issues.

“This man [Warnock] is at a church, a church of one of the greatest Black leaders [Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.] ever to walk this earth, and he said ‘it's not the color of your skin but the content of character,’ and all he [Warnock] talks about is the color of your skin,” Walker said. “I say I want to bring people together because I heard, it’s even written in the Bible, ‘a house divided cannot stand,’ and right now that’s what they're talking about.”

Herschel Walker signs autographs with supporters at the Cumming Cigar Company in Cumming, GA on September 8, 2022 (Image by Justine Lookenott)

Walker took pictures and signed autographs with his supporters after his speech.

More campaign stops in Forsyth County to come

Governor Brian Kemp (R), who is running for reelection, and Democratic nominee for governor Stacey Abrams (D) both have plans to visit Forsyth County in the coming weeks.

Kemp will be at the Reid Barn on Majors Road on Monday, September 19 from 6:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. for a campaign fundraiser sponsored by the group Forsyth County Families for Kemp.

Herschel Walker gives a speech at the Cumming Cigar Company during his "Restore America Bus Tour" on September 8, 2022 (Image by Justine Lookenott)

The day before Kemp’s fundraising event, Abrams will be the featured guest at the One Georgia Assembly on Sunday, September 18 from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. at the FoCAL Center, located at 1150 Dahlonega Highway in Cumming. Hosted by the 6th Congressional District, members from all six counties who make up the 6th District will attend.

The General Election and Special Election is on Tuesday, November 8.

