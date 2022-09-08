Forsyth County could get $19M in COVID recovery money for drinking water projects

The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners is looking to receive over $19 million in funding from the Coronavirus State Fiscal Recovery Fund (Image by Getty Images)

(Forsyth County, GA) The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners is looking to receive over $19 million in funding from the Coronavirus State Fiscal Recovery Fund for drinking water projects.

A motion was approved for the application during the BOC Work Session meeting on Tuesday, September 6. The Recovery Fund is provided by the state of Georgia to local governments with growing populations to support water projects.

Below is a summary of all Water & Sewer Department-related items approved at the Work Session meeting:

Commissioners approved a “time sensitive” application to the Coronavirus State Fiscal Recovery Fund grant for $19,100,000 for drinking water projects. The grant requires a 20 percent match of $3,820,000. The grant is provided by the Governor’s Office of Planning and Budget for Drinking Water Projects to Support Increased Population.

$18,873,000 was approved to Archer Western Construction, LLC for the Fowler Water Reclamation Facility Phase II Expansion.

$1,175,590 was approved to ESG Engineering, Inc. for Construction Management Services for the Fowler Water Reclamation Facility 7.5 MGD Expansion Project.

A Sewer Reservation Agreement was approved as “time sensitive” with Marloy, Inc. to purchase 675 gallons per day of Sewer Capacity from the City of Cumming.

$18,873,000 was approved by the Forsyth County commissioners for the Fowler Water Reclamation Facility Phase II Expansion (Image by Forsyth County Government)

The BOC will pass a final vote on all items at the next regular meeting on Thursday, September 15.

A copy of the agenda for the BOC Work Session meeting can be found here . A video of the meeting can be found at forsythco.com/meetings .