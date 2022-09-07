Forsyth County School Board candidate gains endorsement from congresswoman

Rep. Bourdeaux announced her endorsement of Elaine Padgett for the Forsyth County Board of Education District 5 (Image by Padgett4BOE)

(Forsyth County, GA) A candidate for the Forsyth County Board of Education (BOE) has caught the eye of Representative Carolyn Bourdeaux (D-District 7).

On September 6, Bourdeaux announced her endorsement of Elaine Padgett for the Forsyth County Board of Education District 5.

“It is clear to me from serving Forsyth County these past two years that we need pragmatic leadership that puts aside partisanship and inflammatory language and just focuses on our students and their academic needs,” Bordeaux said. “As a parent myself, I know that our next generation is best served by common sense voices putting students above politics. I see that spirit in Elaine and I urge you to vote for Elaine this November.”

Padgett moved to Forsyth County 19 years ago with her husband and three children. She credits the school system as one of the reasons for the move and has been involved in the community since then.

Since announcing her decision to run for a position on the BOE, Padgett has been vocal about her opinions on education issues at both the state and local levels, including the BOE’s decision to ban certain books from schools and the series of education bills signed by Governor Brian Kemp earlier this year.

Democratic BOE candidate Elaine Padgett speaks against the series of education bills signed by Gov. Kemp in April (Image by Justine Lookenott)

Regarding Bourdeaux’s endorsement, Padgett said she is “honored” and that she shares Bourdeaux’s philosophy of working on the “real issues” and “building consensus rather than sowing division.”

“...my friendships are not limited to a single party or group,” Padgett said. “I believe education should be non-partisan. I believe that our children should have access to a quality education that provides opportunities to excel while also providing the support and resources that the student needs.”

Padgett also received the 2022 Gun Sense Candidate distinction from Moms Demand Action (for Gun Sense in America), a grassroots movement advocating for public safety measures to combat gun violence.

The General Election and Special Election is on November 8. Padgett is opposed by Mike Valdes (R) for the District 5 seat.