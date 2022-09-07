Forsyth County School Board candidate gains endorsement from congresswoman

Justine Lookenott

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cuNXr_0hlyH2uV00
Rep. Bourdeaux announced her endorsement of Elaine Padgett for the Forsyth County Board of Education District 5(Image by Padgett4BOE)

(Forsyth County, GA) A candidate for the Forsyth County Board of Education (BOE) has caught the eye of Representative Carolyn Bourdeaux (D-District 7).

On September 6, Bourdeaux announced her endorsement of Elaine Padgett for the Forsyth County Board of Education District 5.

“It is clear to me from serving Forsyth County these past two years that we need pragmatic leadership that puts aside partisanship and inflammatory language and just focuses on our students and their academic needs,” Bordeaux said. “As a parent myself, I know that our next generation is best served by common sense voices putting students above politics. I see that spirit in Elaine and I urge you to vote for Elaine this November.”

Padgett moved to Forsyth County 19 years ago with her husband and three children. She credits the school system as one of the reasons for the move and has been involved in the community since then.

Since announcing her decision to run for a position on the BOE, Padgett has been vocal about her opinions on education issues at both the state and local levels, including the BOE’s decision to ban certain books from schools and the series of education bills signed by Governor Brian Kemp earlier this year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Co0Z5_0hlyH2uV00
Democratic BOE candidate Elaine Padgett speaks against the series of education bills signed by Gov. Kemp in April(Image by Justine Lookenott)

Regarding Bourdeaux’s endorsement, Padgett said she is “honored” and that she shares Bourdeaux’s philosophy of working on the “real issues” and “building consensus rather than sowing division.”

“...my friendships are not limited to a single party or group,” Padgett said. “I believe education should be non-partisan. I believe that our children should have access to a quality education that provides opportunities to excel while also providing the support and resources that the student needs.”

Padgett also received the 2022 Gun Sense Candidate distinction from Moms Demand Action (for Gun Sense in America), a grassroots movement advocating for public safety measures to combat gun violence.

The General Election and Special Election is on November 8. Padgett is opposed by Mike Valdes (R) for the District 5 seat.

If you have a news tip in Forsyth County, contact Justine Lookenott at justine.lookenott@newsbreak.com.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# November 8 Election# Forsyth County Board of Educat# Rep Carolyn Bourdeaux# Elaine Padgett# Political endorsement

Comments / 0

Published by

I cover local news in Forsyth County, GA. My debut into the writing world began at the age of 10 when I won an essay contest in Around Acworth Magazine in which I wrote about spending the summer with my pet goat, Eclair. Since graduating from Kennesaw State University, I have been published in several newspapers and magazines in the Atlanta area including The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the Atlanta School Guide, What Now Atlanta, Newcomer Magazine, the Marietta Daily Journal and the Cherokee Tribune.

Forsyth County, GA
821 followers

More from Justine Lookenott

Forsyth County, GA

Forsyth County government increasing salaries, benefits to keep quality workers on staff

Eligible County employees will soon be getting a raise - some up to 18 percent over the next two years(Image by Justine Lookenott) (Forsyth County, GA) Eligible County employees will soon be getting a raise - some up to 18 percent over the next two years.

Read full story
Forsyth County, GA

How the Forsyth County School District is tackling teacher shortages

The Forsyth County School District has been ramping up its effort to hire teachers amid teacher shortages around the country(Image by Justine Lookenott) (Forsyth County, GA) School districts around the country have been bumping up salaries and even cutting the school week down to four days in order to combat the teacher staffing shortage.

Read full story
1 comments
Forsyth County, GA

The 9/11 Stair Climb is back in Forsyth County

The annual 9/11 Stair Climb will be held in Forsyth County again on Sunday, September 11 at West Forsyth High School(Image by VO2 Personal Training Facebook Page) (Forsyth County, GA) The annual 9/11 Stair Climb will be held in Forsyth County again on Sunday, September 11 at West Forsyth High School.

Read full story
2 comments
Forsyth County, GA

Senate candidate Herschel Walker delivers speech to Forsyth County during bus tour of Georgia

Herschel Walker made a stop in Forsyth County on September 8, 2022, during his “Restore America Bus Tour”(Image by Justine Lookenott) (Forsyth County, GA) Parking lots around the Cumming Cigar Company were packed on the morning of Thursday, September 8 as Herschel Walker (R) made a stop in Forsyth County on his “Restore America Bus Tour.”

Read full story
14 comments
Forsyth County, GA

Forsyth County could get $19M in COVID recovery money for drinking water projects

The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners is looking to receive over $19 million in funding from the Coronavirus State Fiscal Recovery Fund(Image by Getty Images) (Forsyth County, GA) The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners is looking to receive over $19 million in funding from the Coronavirus State Fiscal Recovery Fund for drinking water projects.

Read full story
1 comments
Forsyth County, GA

Forsyth County Commissioners to approve over $3M for next phases to widen Old Atlanta Road

Over $3 million was approved by FoCo commissioners for the next construction phases of the Old Atlanta Road Widening Project(Image by Forsyth County Government) (Forsyth County, GA) The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners (BOC) approved over $3 million for phases four and five of the Old Atlanta Road Widening Project during its Work Session meeting on Tuesday, September 6.

Read full story
1 comments
Forsyth County, GA

Forsyth County to purchase 50 acres of property on Bald Ridge Marina Road for nearly $7M

Forsyth County plans to use the almost 50 acres of land on Bald Ridge Marina Road for Parks and Recreation purposes(Image by Forsyth County Government) (Forsyth County, GA) Forsyth County is tentatively buying almost 50 acres of land near the Costco on Bald Ridge Marina Road for Parks and Recreation purposes.

Read full story
1 comments
Forsyth County, GA

Two Forsyth County restaurants fail health inspections

Two Forsyth County restaurants have received “Unsatisfactory” scores for their health inspections from the Forsyth County Health Department(Image by Public Health District 2)

Read full story
Forsyth County, GA

Mother arrested for causing crash that killed 6-year-old daughter

The mother of a six-year-old girl killed in a head-on collision is now charged with her death(Image by Justine Lookenott) (Forsyth County, GA) The mother of a six-year-old girl killed in a head-on collision is now charged with her death.

Read full story
Forsyth County, GA

Third political candidate announces campaign stop in Forsyth County

Herschel Walker, the Republican nominee for U.S. Senate will be making a campaign stop in Forsyth County in September(image by Herschel Walker's Facebook Page) (Forsyth County, GA) Herschel Walker, the Republican nominee for U.S. Senate, is the latest political candidate to announce plans to make a campaign stop in Forsyth County.

Read full story
13 comments
Forsyth County, GA

Drive-thru flu vaccine clinics coming back to Forsyth County

District 2 Public Health announced that all county health departments will be bringing back drive-thru flu shot clinics this fall(Image by Getty Images) (Forsyth County, GA) While the fall season comes with chilly weather and beautiful foliage, it also comes with a higher chance of catching the flu.

Read full story
Forsyth County, GA

Sheriff Freeman, other FoCo leaders to address public safety at town hall

Several Forsyth County leaders will be discussing public safety at a Public Safety Town Hall in September(Image by Getty Images) (Forsyth County, GA) Interested in public safety? Several Forsyth County leaders will be discussing just that at a Public Safety Town Hall being held in September.

Read full story
Forsyth County, GA

Warning from FoCo Sheriff: Don’t be fooled by phone scammers impersonating deputies asking for money

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) is alerting the public about a phone scam that has been targeting residents of Forsyth County(Image by Forsyth County Sheriff's Office)

Read full story
1 comments
Forsyth County, GA

3 Republican candidates to hold “meet and greet” at Forsyth County neighborhood

Republican candidates will be at the Longlake subdivision clubhouse for a "meet and greet" event on September 22(Image by Google Maps) (Forsyth County, GA) With the November 8 General Election getting closer, residents from Longlake subdivision in south Forsyth County will have a chance to meet and ask questions from Republican candidates seeking to represent them.

Read full story
2 comments
Forsyth County, GA

Forsyth County deputies to get 18% raise, Sheriff posts salary can’t be beat

Starting in September, and continuing over the next two years, Forsyth County deputies will be getting an 18 percent salary raise increase(Image by Forsyth County Sheriff's Office)

Read full story
3 comments
Forsyth County, GA

Forsyth County Citizens’ Academy graduates first class

On Wednesday, August 24, the first round of Forsyth County citizens graduated from the Forsyth County Citizens' Academy(Image by Forsyth County Government) (Forsyth County, GA) On Wednesday, August 24, the first round of Forsyth County citizens eager to learn about their local government graduated from the Forsyth County Citizens’ Academy.

Read full story
1 comments
Forsyth County, GA

Forsyth County Commissioners approve $1.29M in construction bids for transportation projects

The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners approved $1.29 million in construction bids at its work session on August 23(Image by Forsyth County Government) (Forsyth County, GA) A number of road projects may soon be underway after the Forsyth County Board of Commissioners approved almost $1.29 million at its work session on Tuesday, August 23. All items will also have to be approved at the BOC regular meeting on Thursday, September 1.

Read full story
1 comments
Forsyth County, GA

35-acre mixed-use development gets approval from FoCo Planning Commission

A map of the planned developments on Ronald Reagan Boulevard(Image by Fuqua Acquisitions) (Forsyth County, GA) The Forsyth County Planning Commission has recommended approval of a conditional use permit (CUP) for Fuqua Acquisitions to build several developments on 35.36 acres of land on Ronald Reagan Boulevard.

Read full story
2 comments
Forsyth County, GA

Banned books allowed to return to FoCo school libraries, mom suing BOE says she will keep fighting

Seven of the eight books that were removed from schools in the Forsyth County School District will be allowed back into high schools(Image by Forsyth County School District) (Forsyth County, GA) Seven of the eight books that were removed from schools in the Forsyth County School District will be allowed back into high schools after District Media Committee members did another review of the material.

Read full story
5 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy