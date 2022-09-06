Forsyth County to purchase 50 acres of property on Bald Ridge Marina Road for nearly $7M

Justine Lookenott

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fw9di_0hkXALvQ00
Forsyth County plans to use the almost 50 acres of land on Bald Ridge Marina Road for Parks and Recreation purposes(Image by Forsyth County Government)

(Forsyth County, GA) Forsyth County is tentatively buying almost 50 acres of land near the Costco on Bald Ridge Marina Road for Parks and Recreation purposes.

During the Board of Commissioners' regular meeting on Thursday, September 1, the Commissioners approved a last-minute agenda item regarding the purchase of the parcel of land.

County Attorney Ken Jarrad explained the item, which was an acquisition agreement between Forsyth County and Stevenson Asset Management, for the County’s purchase of 48.7 acres at a price of 125,000 per acre, or $6,970,500 total.

The agreement would include 90 days of due diligence to make a final decision and 30 days after that to close on the deal.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BalZn_0hkXALvQ00
The Forsyth County Board of Commissioners approved the purchase of almost 50 acres of land on Bald Ridge Marina Road(Image by Forsyth County Government)

However, the contract does include a right to first refusal for Stevenson Asset Management to purchase the land back from the County at the original selling price if the County does not make use of the land within 60 months.

“So that would be a right to first refusal if, during a 5 year period, we reflected an intention not to use this for Parks and Recreation purposes or to sell it,” said Jarrad. “I think the likelihood of either of those is very low but nonetheless we have drafted that.”

The motion was approved 5-0.

Jarrad said they expect to purchase the property before the end of the year.

For more information on the Bald Ridge Marina property, click here.

If you have a news tip in Forsyth County, contact Justine Lookenott at justine.lookenott@newsbreak.com.

