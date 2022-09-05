Two Forsyth County restaurants fail health inspections

Two Forsyth County restaurants have received “Unsatisfactory” scores for their health inspections from the Forsyth County Health Department (Image by Public Health District 2)

(Forsyth County, GA) Two Forsyth County restaurants have received “Unsatisfactory” scores for their health inspections from the Forsyth County Health Department.

Asian Bowl Yi Wan Xiang on 3651 Peachtree Parkway in Suwanee received a “U” score of 57 during their inspection on August 30.

Asian Bowl Yi Wan Xiang on 3651 Peachtree Parkway in Suwanee received a “U” score of 57 during their inspection on August 30 (Image by Google Maps)

The following is their health score:

Asian Bowl Yi Wan Xiang's health score (Image by Forsyth County Health Department)

Inchin’s Bamboo Garden Wok on 3230 Caliber Street in Suwanee received a “U” score of 67 during their August 29 inspection.

Inchin’s Bamboo Garden Wok on 3230 Caliber Street in Suwanee received a “U” score of 67 during their August 29 inspection (Image by Google Maps)

The following is their health score:

Inchin's Bamboo Garden Woks' health score (Image by Forsyth County Health Department)

According to District 2 Deputy Director of Environmental Health Jonathan Terry, restaurants receive a letter grade during health inspections based on the following numerical scores:

“A”. The letter grade “A” means food safety excellence and is applied to a score of 90 to 100.

“B”. The letter grade “B” means satisfactory compliance and is applied to a score of 80 to 89.

“C”. The letter grade “C” means marginal compliance and is applied to a score of 70 to 79.

“U”. The letter grade “U” means unsatisfactory compliance and is applied to a score of 69 or less.

Restaurants that receive a score of “C” or “U” are required to complete a follow-up inspection.

“If a food service establishment is graded as a “U” and does not earn at least a grade “C” within ten days of receiving the “U”, it may be requested to voluntarily close until all violations are corrected or have its food service permit suspended or revoked,” Terry said.

Restaurant health inspection scores from the Forsyth County Health Department can be found here .

If you have a news tip in Forsyth County, contact Justine Lookenott at justine.lookenott@newsbreak.com.