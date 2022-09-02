Mother arrested for causing crash that killed 6-year-old daughter

The mother of a six-year-old girl killed in a head-on collision is now charged with her death (Image by Justine Lookenott)

(Forsyth County, GA) The mother of a six-year-old girl killed in a head-on collision is now charged with her death.

The fatal crash happened on July 28 at about 3 p.m. The Sheriff’s Office statement reports that 33-year-old Stacie Reid was driving with her six-year-old daughter in a gray Toyota Camry heading north on Crystal Cove Trail when she entered the southbound lane and went off the side of the road. Reid then attempted to drive back onto the road (going northbound on the southbound lane) and struck 19-year-old Hunter Carter as he was driving his red Chevrolet Impala over a hill.

Stacie Reid has been charged with Vehicular Homicide 1st Degree, Reckless Driving, DUI, Open Container and a seatbelt violation (Image by Forsyth County Sheriff's Office)

Carter was taken to the hospital in stable condition. Reid, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was in serious condition. Her six-year-old daughter, who was properly buckled into her booster seat, was in critical condition. She later died at the hospital.

An investigation revealed that Reid was driving under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash. She has since been charged with Vehicular Homicide 1st Degree, Reckless Driving, DUI, Open Container and a seatbelt violation.

Reid was taken into custody on August 31 and is being held at the Forsyth County Jail on no bond.